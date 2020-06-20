The police body reported that the suspects fled and could not be located.

AP –

SEATTLE.- A teenager died and another person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in a park in the area of protests in Seattleauthorities reported.

The shooting was recorded around 2:30 in the morning in the nearby downtown area known as CHOP (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest), which has been the epicenter of the protests, according to the police.

Officers who responded to the shooting initially had trouble getting to the crime scene because they were « greeted by a violent crowd that prevented officers from safely accessing victims, » ​​police said on their blog.

Two men with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at the Harborview Medical Center At approximately 3:00 a.m., hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. One of them, aged 19, died and the other was in the intensive care unit, in serious condition.

The aggressor or aggressors fled and the authorities do not have a physical description of them, the authorities stressed.

« Homicide detectives came and carry out a thorough investigation, despite the difficulties of the circumstances, » police said.

Investigators were reviewing video from public sources and body cameras for clues, said Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott of the Seattle, to the newspaper The Seattle Times.

The CHOP area is where protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, following the protests against police violence generated by the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis a few weeks ago.

Police officers from Seattle They have stayed away from the area almost at all times after a series of confrontations with protesters ended with people throwing stones at the officers and they responding with tear gas and rubber bullets. The municipal authorities indicate that they maintain communication with the leaders of the protests, who have promised to maintain peace in the area.

The area has been a constant cause of President Donald Trump’s anger. His tweets threatening even to use the military to restore order have been condemned by Washington Governor Jay Inslee and the Mayor of SeattleJenny Duncan, both Democrats.

Faced with questions regarding Saturday’s shooting, Inslee said, « We need to find a way for the community to demonstrate and at the same time provide police and fire services. »

Inslee added that « one way or another we will obviously need to find a way to offer protection to the population, and that is a necessity. »