▲ Cyclists in Cal Anderson Park, Seattle, after finishing the walk for justice in repudiation of racism.Photo Ap

David brooks

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 12, 2020, p. 24

New York., In Seattle, protesters established an autonomous cooperative zone without police officers that caused Donald Trump to order the mayor to retake her, and she replied that she better return to her bunker, while the tensions between the commander-in-chief and the commandos continued. military.

It was a mistake, said Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, who chairs the staff, apologizing for participating in Trump’s now-famous walk through Lafayette Square last week, after Peaceful protesters were expelled with tear gas and rubber bullets, to take a picture with a Bible in front of a church. “It should not have been there … My presence at that time and in that environment created a perception of the armed forces involved in domestic politics,” he said in a video message to the National Defense University.

Milley considered resigning after that show, which he thought was an event to recognize federal forces around the White House, NBC News reported. The general also opposes Trump’s threat to deploy the military to quell protests, the New York Times reported. Five other retired generals and admirals expressed alarm at that proposal and the spectacle after the crackdown on protesters, some warned that it jeopardized US democracy.

But the commander in chief continues to threaten opponents everywhere with the use of federal force. A group of activists who, after a week of protests and clashes with the police, have occupied a multi-block area in Seattle that they named the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, to make it a cooperative urban experiment without police; an area that the municipal authorities gave up, which included the abandonment of a police station there. A blanket at the entrance to that barracks states: This space is now owned by the people of Seattle, and local media report something between art festival, commune, and street school.

This, apparently, is an intolerable threat to national security and Trump, in a tweet to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, ordered them to retake their city NOW on Wednesday night. He warned: If you don’t, I will. This is not a game. He added that domestic terrorists have taken Seattle, ruled by radical left Democrats, of course. Law!

Durkan, the mayor, responded with her own tweet: Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.

In Dallas yesterday, Trump convened a church forum on the issue of public security where he defended the country’s police forces by rejecting national criticism and demands to reform or even disappear it, and took up the classic argument that abuses are committed. for isolated cases, bad apples. He did not invite the city’s three highest-ranking public security officers, all African-Americans, to that forum.

There, the president, disapproved by majorities for his handling of race relations, declared that the Americans are a good and virtuous people. We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever it appears, but we will not make progress or heal wounds by falsely accusing tens of millions of decent Americans as racist and bigots.

Meanwhile, William Barr, attorney general, declared that the true oppression and danger to our communities comes from violent crime and disorder and not from the police. He did not mention, as the Washington Post documents, that the police have gunned down more than 1,000 people a year, a far higher level than in any other advanced country.