Mandatory use of masks that cover nose and mouth for all users public, collective and land transport, such as the bus. This will be the new reality for travelers in the coming months. The Health order that Pedro Sánchez presented on April 28 also determines that all workers in the sector who maintain direct contact with passengers must also be provided with masks and gloves, as well as having permanent access to hydroalcoholic solutions and use them frequently. The new normative criterion of occupation reduces the capacity to 50% than usual capacity. One passenger for every two seats, always leaving the closest one free to any other previously occupied.

Although it is not mandatory, the interior appearance of the buses will be distributed in semi-individual spaces with methacrylate or plastic separating barriers between seats. With special attention to the safety distance from the driver: the row immediately after the driving position is canceled, which will be watertight thanks to a 360º screen with which the maximum protection will be guaranteed not only for users but also for the worker himself.

Companies are already developing specific protocols to reinforce the minimum legal requirements: «Although the masks are the responsibility of each user – as is the use of the safety belt – they have already been installed gel dispensers on all vehicles, It has been cash removed on board to favor the advance purchase of credit cards or tickets on-line and protection screens are being incorporated among travelers, “Rafael Barbadillo, president of the Spanish Confederation of Buses, tells OKDIARIO.

“The vehicle disinfection is daily and if on the same day, there are several different drivers who access the driving position, without the vehicle having passed through the plant, the workers themselves will be responsible for cleaning the lever, steering wheel and dashboards with the appropriate products, “confirms Barbadillo. Now more than ever it must be said that «Is it safe to travel by public transport», Add.

All precautions will apply both to vehicles of urban and interurban public transport, on regular lines and in discretionary services. The companies guarantee that the set-up will culminate successfully before citizens can travel outside our province, which will not be, at least, until next June 22. Once phase 3 of the Government’s de-escalation plan has been reached, you can only travel between provinces that are at the same classification level. At the moment, there is no estimated date for the authorization of international transfers.

School transportation

One of the biggest unknowns is how school transportation will be managed, starting next year. The students They will not return to face-to-face classes until September and for the moment, neither the Ministry of Transport nor the Ministry of Health have given specific indications on this matter. “There are many months left to resume normal activity, so that the situation may change from one moment to the next,” says the president of Confebus.

To alleviate the losses that the situation has caused to businessmen in the sector, the Confederation asked the minister, from whom they have had no response since last March 9, to adopt packages of urgent measures such as the payment of subscribed transport contracts with the public centers for this academic year, as well as the extension of existing contracts for two more years. It has also been proposed that the age limit of vehicles authorized for school transport be extended from 16 to 18 years, provided that the technical and safety requirements are guaranteed.