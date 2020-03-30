About 150 employees assemble the respirator on the line that the Lion used to mount

A unit is in a long-term test within the homologation process

Seat’s factory in Martorell has not produced cars for two weeks, but now it has reoriented its activity to reinforce hospitals and try to avoid the collapse of the health system. The line where the Seat León was previously mounted has become the assembly site for the OxyGEN, a new artificial respirator to serve Covid-19 patients.

A team of engineers has worked on thirteen different prototypes until they found the final product, which is now undergoing a long-term test in the approval process. Each unit features 80 different electronic and mechanical components, including Seat-printed gears, gearbox shafts, and an adapted wiper motor.

The result is the OxyGEN, designed in collaboration with Protofy.XYZ and assembled at Martorell. Some 150 employees have changed their usual workplace to participate in this project, whose sole ambition is to save lives. The plant has taken less than a week to equip itself with the necessary resources and infrastructure to proceed.

“Modifying an assembly line that manufactures a subframe and car parts and transforming it to manufacture respirators has been hard work in which many areas of the company have been involved. We have done it in record time,” said Sergio Arreciado, from the Process Engineering area.

“Knowing that we have tried to help save a life, all this work will have been worthwhile,” said Francesc Sabaté, from the Research and Development area. “The motivation of all the people who participate in this project is to contribute as we know: manufacturing equipment in series, this time to save lives,” added Nicolás Mora, from the Production area.

CMCiB, Universitat de Barcelona, ​​Recam Laser, Doga Motors, Luz Negra, Ficosa, Bosch, IDNEO, Secartys and LCOE have participated in this project, in addition to Protofy.XYZ and naturally Seat.

