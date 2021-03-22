SEAT will manufacture a new electric and urban car, starting in 2025

At the Annual Press Conference 2021, SEAT has made some important announcements related to its future, which go through the Future Fast Forward plan.

The intention of the brand is to lead the electrification of the automobile industry in our country, and the main milestone will be the manufacture of electric and urban vehicles, starting in 2025.

In this specific case, we are talking about a model with a price between 20,000 and 25,000 euros, predictably intended for a wider audience than the sporty CUPRA Born and Tavascan futures.

Of course, at the moment, the plant that will assemble the car has not been announced (it will be communicated in the coming months), but the firm has confirmed its intention to prepare the Martorell factory to produce more than 500,000 electric and urban vehicles per year .



“We want to manufacture electric cars in Spain from 2025. Our intention is to produce more than 500,000 ecological urban cars a year in Martorell, also for the Volkswagen Group, but we need a clear commitment from the European Commission”, said Wayne Griffiths, president of SEAT SA

“Our plan is to transform our Technical Center, unique in southern Europe and an essential R&D asset for the region,” the manager continued.

And he has concluded: “We have designed the plan, we have the right partners and, in general, we are prepared to invest. This project aims to become the engine of the transformation of the Spanish automotive industry. The support of the Spanish Government is necessary and the European Commission for this cross-sectional and national plan, so that the Volkswagen Group can make the final decision on its execution. “

However, at the conference there have been other important announcements, such as the confirmation of the arrival of the Tavascan for the year 2024 or the staging of the importance of CUPRA for the company. In fact, the young brand will make the leap to Australia, as a step prior to its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the same way, it has been confirmed that the renewal of two key models, such as the Ibiza and the Arona, will take place throughout this year, while negative financial results have been released, in the 2020 financial year, due to the coronavirus crisis.