SEAT will launch an urban electric car in 2025 and anticipates that its price will range between 20,000 and 25,000 euros

Interesting movements are coming in SEAT’s vehicle portfolio. The company has just announced that it intends to launch an “urban electric car in 2025” whose price will be around 20,000-25,000 euros. The objective, they point out from the company, is “to make electromobility accessible to the population in a massive way.”

SEAT assures that the vehicle will be added to the product range in 2025 and that it is “a great project in terms of potential volume”, as well as “an important milestone towards sustainability and the fight against climate change”. At the moment no more details have been revealed or the plant in which it will be produced, although the Martorell factory aims to be chosen.

They ask for the commitment of the European Commission and the Government

SEAT has revealed its intentions at the Annual Press Conference 2021, where it has also explained its Future Fast Forward plan, the objective of which is lead the electrification of the automotive industry in Spain. As explained by SEAT, the key to this plan lies in the production of electric vehicles in our country from 2025.

In that sense, the Martorell plant it has almost all the ballots to be the place where these vehicles are manufactured. What’s more, Herbert Diess himself, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, recently said that CUPRA will be a completely electric car brand and that the Martorell plant in Barcelona will be transformed to be able to produce them.

The plan is to produce more than 500,000 urban electric cars in Martorell

However, as Diess has expressed, “the support of the Spanish Government and the European Commission is necessary for this transversal and national plan, so that the Volkswagen Group can make the final decision on its implementation“. He also stated that” we believe that it is part of our responsibility to electrify Spain. 70 years ago, we put this country on wheels. Our goal now is to put Spain on electric wheels. “

Image of the CUPRA Tavacan.

The idea, points out the CEO of the group, is manufacture more than half a million urban electric cars a year in Martorell, which is why it is not a precisely ambitious plan, much less considering that SEAT has suffered a lot from the COVID-19 crisis: -194 million euros in profit compared to 346 million euros in 2019.

At the moment nothing is known about that urban electric car. However, we do know that the CUPRA Tavascan will arrive in 2024. This will be the brand’s second fully electric car. The first was the CUPRA Born, which will hit the market at the end of 2021. The Tavascan will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and will be designed and developed in Barcelona.

More information | SEAT