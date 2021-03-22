SEAT will launch a small electric car in 2025 for around 20,000 euros, but leaves its production in Martorell up in the air

SEAT has announced that it will launch a urban electric car in 2025 with the aim of democratizing the zero emission vehicle: its price will range between 20,000 and 25,000 euros.

That is, it will be the brother of the SEAT Mii Electric and the cousin of the ‘miniVolkswagen ID.3’, although for now no details have been revealed. It is expected that the new one will mount a unified cell of the Volkswagen Group that will arrive in 2023 and will cut the cost of the battery in half and, therefore, make this more affordable product viable.

This model is included within the future plan that the company has announced in the Annual Press Conference 2021 and has baptized as ‘Future Fast Forward’, whose objective is “to lead the electrification of the automobile industry in Spain”, in the words of the company itself.

SEAT is clear: Martorell wants to be electric, but needs funds





The CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, has already announced his intention to transform the SEAT Martorell plant in Barcelona to adapt it to the production of electric cars. In this way, it is not only intended that CUPRA is a brand of 100% electric cars, but to produce the smallest zero-emission models of the Volkswagen Group.

“We want to manufacture electric cars in Spain from 2025. Our intention is to produce more than 500,000 urban electric cars a year in Martorell, also for the Volkswagen Group, but we need a clear commitment from the European Commission “, has detailed the president of SEAT, Wayne Griffiths.

“The support of the Spanish Government and the European Commission is necessary for this cross-sectional and national plan, so that the Volkswagen Group can make the final decision on its execution “, the manager stressed.





In other words, SEAT has finally made a clear and concise statement about the electrification plans of the German conglomerate in Spain: yes, the intention is to manufacture electric cars in Spain, specifically in Martorell, but will depend on the European Next Generation recovery funds that can be obtained to partially finance development.

In this way, SEAT has dispelled the doubts that the Volkswagen Group itself generated just a week ago when it announced its plan to build six gigafactories of batteries for electric cars in Europe.

At the time, Volkswagen revealed that one of these macro-factories will be built in southern Europe and will arrive in 2026, but did not ensure that the chosen location was Spain.





The brand explained that it is also valuing Portugal and France as possible destinations, and that the final decision will depend on the European recovery funds that can be obtained to partially finance the battery factory.

“Our plan is to transform our Technical Center, unique in southern Europe and an essential R&D asset for the region. We believe that it is part of our responsibility to electrify Spain“said Griffiths.

All of this takes place in a complex economic context. SEAT has declared losses of 194 million euros due to the impact of COVID-19, compared to the 346 million benefit recorded in 2019.

Its global sales fell to 427,000 units, 25.6% and its main markets, such as Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy, were some of the most affected by the pandemic.

