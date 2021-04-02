Seat wants to manufacture more than 500,000 urban electrics a year from 2025

Launch the Cupra Tavascan with this technology a year earlier

Monday, March 22, 2021 – 11:34

The brand has been selling a battery-powered urban from that year with a price of between 20,000 and 25,000 euros. However, remember that the project, which also includes a battery factory, is conditional on the support of the Government and the EU. The announcement comes a day before Renault presents its “most ambitious” industrial plan for Spain.

Controversy. Rebellion in Galicia, Aragn and Extremadura against the Government for giving the battery factory to Catalonia

Seat announced today that it will launch an urban electric vehicle on the market in 2025, which will have a price of between 20,000 and 25,000 euros and be halfway between a Seat Ibiza and a Seat Arona. In addition, It will be one of the cars in a more ambitious project of the VW Group that will involve the production of up to 500,000 urban cars a year with this technology from 2025. The plant where these vehicles will be manufactured (also for VW, Skoda and possibly Cupra brands) will be known in the coming days. However, Wayne Griffits, SEAT president, insisted that his company’s intention is to undertake the project at the Martorell facilities “but we need a clear commitment from the European Commission for this.”

Two weeks ago, Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, assured that the production of electric cars in Spain since 2025 “was at the starting point” but that to bring it to fruition it was necessary to have “European recovery funds” in the same way that aid had been granted for the installation of the Tesla factory in Germany or had been given to other plants in the East of the Old Continent.

Investment of 5,000 million until 2025

According to the German consortium itself, adapt the Seat Martorell for the production of battery-powered vehicles requires an investment of about 2,400 million euros. In July of last year, the company announced that it would invest up to 5 billion euros in this chapter by 2025.

The announcement is part of a more ambitious project that they have called Future Fast Forward, whose objective is to lead the electrification of the automobile industry in Spain and democratize it with more accessible models. In addition, Seat intends to spearhead this small electrical project within the Volkswagen Group. “70 years ago, we put this country on wheels. Our goal now is to put Spain on electric wheels,” said Griffits..

The controversial battery factory

Thus, the roadmap includes the creation of an ecosystem of electric vehicles, stimulating demand and developing public charging infrastructures. The next step would be to locate the electric vehicle value chain, starting with the production of batteries for these vehicles.

The Tavascan, a 100% electric SUV, will be launched in 2024

On this matter, two weeks ago Industria announced the creation of a public-private consortium to install the first battery plant in Spain. In the same, in addition to the Government and Seat, Ibedrola also participates, although it is open to other partners. Initially, it was said that this factor would be in Catalonia, however, Industria later rectified by saying that the “location of the same will be decided by the project partners” after Galicia, Aragn and Extremadura question that decision. To further complicate matters, the Volkswagen Group later stated that its battery plant for Southern Europe (one of the six it wants to have in the Old Continent) could be located in Spain, Portugal or the South of France.

The Cupra Tavascan, from 2024

In addition, Seat announced During the company’s annual results presentation, Wayne Griffiths has announced that Cupra, the brand with the most performance models, will launch the Tavascan in 2024. This SUV, for which an autonomy of close to 500 km is announced, It will be based on the MEB platform already used by the VW ID.3 and iD.4, the Skoda Enyaq and also the Cupra Born, which will be the brand’s first 100% battery-powered model and will arrive at the end of this year. None of these models is manufactured, or manufactured in Spain.

Renault Spain’s most ambitious industrial plan

The SEAT announcements occur just one day before Renault will do tomorrow in Palencia, where it will present the most ambitious Industrial plan in its history in our country. “A plan that promotes the economic recovery of the country and reinforces the Spanish industrial fabric of the automobile.” In fact, it is expected that the assignment of two new models to the Palencia and Valladolid factories will be confirmed, after the agreement reached between the company’s management and the unions.

Felipe VI already visited Renault Valladolid at the end of 2019

The event will be chaired by His Majesty King Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Snchez, and have the presence of Jean Dominique Senard, President of the Renault Group, Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group and Jos Vicente de los Mozos, Industrial director worldwide and general director of Renault Spain. Also, this afternoon Sanchez is scheduled to receive De Meo at Moncloa.

In principle, it is not contemplated No announcement about a possible battery factory in the region, and neither has the Government of Castilla y Len made a statement in this regard, as if other CCAA have done so. In addition, until now the Renault Group has only confirmed that it will centralize the production of 100% electric cars in the North of France, but that it has not taken any decision on the supply of the plug-in hybrids that it is already making in Spain (in the case of Captur and Mgane) and what I will do in the future.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more