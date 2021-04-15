Seat updated the ibiza and also the 2021 arona truck

SEAT presented the upgrade for your smaller car and truck: the Ibiza and the Arona. They both received a ‘face lift’, a new interior layout much more technological and colorful, more driving aids. The engines are 1.0 liter with three power ranges, but for the Arona adds a 1.5 liter turbo at the top of the range.

SEAT Ibiza 2021

New looks for the car and truck

As he SEAT Ibiza as the Arona SUV received an aesthetic update that puts them in tune with the rest of the range. The smallest vehicles of the brand now have an optical assembly with total led lights, both for the day and for the main ones.

SEAT Arona 2021

In the case of SEAT Arona adds a larger grill and the new design of the lights, more striking than in the Ibiza. Also new to the truck are the bumpers that now integrate the explorers closer to the headlights.

The new look and technology in LEDs extended to the stops and there are new wheel designs which are 15 and 16 inches for the entry editions, while for the Top and FR variants they are 17 and 18 inches. The latter apply to both vehicles. For the rear, the name of both models was inserted on the tailgate and only on the Arona, the bomper is new and sporty.

SEAT Arona 2021

Superior technology for the Ibiza and the Arona

The big changes for both vehicles come from within. The SEAT Ibiza and La Arona received a new dashboard which can be up to 10.25 inches and a larger floating and touch center screen, which can be 8.25 and 9.2 inches.

SEAT Ibiza 2021

They also have a new infotainment system Full Link comes with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Seat Connect services and voice recognition.

The materials They are softer to the touch and the cabin air vents have been redesigned and are illuminated by LEDs. There is also a new steering wheel with a flat bottom, buttons and the center has a new presentation, in addition to being lined in Nappa leather.

SEAT Arona 2021

More security systems

Both vehicles now have more active safety aids including cross traffic assistant, low beam headlights, a system semi-autonomous travel and traffic sign recognition. Control is added to the Arona adaptive from cruise, lane keeping assistant and the same system semi-autonomous traveling with parking attendant.

SEAT Ibiza 2021

The mechanics of the Ibiza and the Arona

The new Seat Ibiza It will launch with three 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engines. The base model gets a naturally aspirated unit with 79 HP and 175 Nm of torque which is joined by a five-speed manual transmission, while the range is completed by two units EcoTSI turbocharged with 94 HP and 108 HP and 200 Nm of torque. The more powerful 108 HP variant is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

SEAT Arona 2021

For the Arona is the same alignment and power range of the motors 1.0 for 79HP and 108HP what does he have Ibiza, but add one of 1.5 liter turbo what delivers 148 HP and 250 Nm at the top of the range.

SEAT Ibiza 2021

DATA

The SEAT Arona 2021 received its first update of the first generation that was introduced four years ago. The truck is the sister of the Volkswagen T-Cross.

The production of these vehicles will begin in the third quarter of the year, so prices are unknown for now.

SEAT Arona 2021