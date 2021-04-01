SEAT Tarraco: new 2.0 TSI 190 hp engine

SEAT continues to complete the mechanical range of the Tarraco with the arrival of the interesting and balanced 2.0 TSI in 190 hp version With a price that starts at € 42,350, offers included, thus placing an intermediate step between the modest 1.5 TSI of 150 CV and the more performance 2.0 TSI of 245 CV that we can also find in the CUPRA sports division under other bodies.

Only available with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive

Today the Tarraco has a wide range of engines, a 2.0 TDI diesel 150 hp and 200 hp, two gasoline (1.5 TSI 150 hp and 2.0 TSI 190 hp and 245 hp) and a 245 hp plug-in hybrid, although the truth is that This new engine, together with the most powerful diesel, is emerging as the most recommendedWell, despite the fact that it is not as performance-based as the 245 CV, it does offer good performance at a price of about five thousand euros less than the same equipment.

Focusing on the novelty that concerns us, we are facing the well-known two-liter turbocharged gasoline that it develops 190 hp between 4,200 rpm and 6,000 rpm, as well as a 320 Nm torque which remains constant from 1,500 to 4,100 laps, offering only in combination the seven-speed DSG double-clutch automatic transmission and the 4Drive all-wheel drive. With all this he signs a 0 to 100 km / h in a good 7.8 seconds and a combined consumption according to the WLTP cycle of 7.8 – 8.7 l / 100 km.

In addition, can only be chosen in the most complete finishes Xcellence with a more elegant cut and FR with sports tints. The first of them includes elements such as parking sensors and reversing camera, 19 “alloy wheels, tinted windows, three-zone climate control or an 8.25” multimedia equipment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. On top of it, the FR adds bumpers and specific aesthetic elements, as well as bucket-type front seats with Alcantara inserts, so in both cases we have very complete standard equipment.

Its main rival, the Skoda kodiaq, is cheaper

For everything else it is the same Tarraco as always, that is, a Space-packed D-segment SUV With its 4.74 meters in length, 2,790 mm of wheelbase and 760 liters of boot space, offering the possibility of having up to seven places and standing out for a more agile and pleasant driving feel than that of its rivals, although the 1.8 tons in running order will always be present.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best 7-seater SUV on the market.

With this motorization the Tarraco can already face one of its main rivals as is the Skoda Kodiaq with the identical powertrain, and that in the Style finish it is possible to buy for € 37,940, a considerably lower price considering that the differences in equipment are minimal. However, the Spanish model Yes, it is priced below other alternatives like the Kia Sorento, which in its 230 hp 4×4 hybrid version costs about € 48,000, slower, although better equipped and with slightly lower consumption since its mechanics are not comparable.