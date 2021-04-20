Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid or León TGI: two more ECO options

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The pandemic has affected the automotive sector in a devastating way. Manufacturers were in the process of electrification, with the challenge that this posed, when their production stopped suddenly. Even today the market suffers with a decrease of more than 40% compared to the sales of the first quarter of 2019, the last year worth counting. For this reason, the resilience of firms like Seat is more relevant, if possible, which have not stopped presenting news despite the global situation. The latest models to join the range of the firm are the Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid and the León TGI, two variants that present an alternative to traditional fuel under very different prisms.

With the aim of encouraging the industry and being a participant in change, the Government of Spain has presented the MOVES III plan. These grants, which they will reach 7,000 euros in case of scrapping an old vehicle and buy an electric, they will have a fund of 400 million euros, which could be increased to 800. The Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid benefits from this project to renew the fleet, with up to 5,000 euros in aid for plug-in hybrid models and that leave a final price below 40,000 euros for the firm’s large SUV. An SUV that, by incorporating PHEV technology, grants up to 48 kilometers of electric autonomy, in addition to 245 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque, becoming the most powerful and efficient at the same time.

The León TGI also presents some novelties with respect to the previous models of this propulsion. To get started, incorporate three 17.3 kilogram CNG tanks, which grants a autonomy with gas of 440 kilometers. The fuel tank remains at a miniscule 9 liters to comply with the approval required by these cars, necessary to wear the ECO badge and save taxes. It is a block 1.5 TGI with 130 hp and 200 Nm of torque that behaves and drives like its gasoline counterpart. Moreover, when the CNG runs out, the fuel comes into play without being noticeable. We tell you more in the gallery.