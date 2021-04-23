Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid 2021: we tested the new SUV

A few months ago, Seat began the hybridization of its range with the Leon e-Hybrid, a double milestone for the brand for being its first plug-in hybrid model and also be manufactured at the Martorell plant in Barcelona (the first PHEV produced there). Next to Mii electric, Seat launched its electrification plan, a project where two wheels also have a place, with the MÓ eScooter 125 and the MÓ eKick 25 and 65 scooters.

The marked path follows its logical course with the hybridization of the Seat Tarraco, the big SUV of the brand (it is made in Germany). In the very short term (this year), this e-Hybrid version should already account for 25 percent of the worldwide sales of the Tarraco. The e-hybrid is offered only with front wheel drive and 5 seats.

The Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid receives the label 0 from the DGT

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid: 245 hp plug-in hybrid

The mechanical scheme is the one known in the brand and the VW Group (from the previous Golf GTE), a propulsion assembly formed by a 1.4 TSI gasoline engine with 150 hp (110 kW) and an electric engine with 85 kW (115 hp). Combined power is 245 hp and torque 400 Nm. In the Leon, another 204 hp version is used (75 kW / 102 hp electric motor). Other common elements are a 13 kWh capacity battery and a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission. In the case of the Tarraco, which is developed on the MQB platform, the old gear lever with longitudinal displacements is maintained and not the small “by wire” control linked to the Leon’s most modern MQB EVO platform.

The battery charges in 5 hours on a simple 2.3 kW household socket or 3 and a half hours with a 3.6 kW Walbox, the maximum power it supports. By default, as long as the battery has a minimum charge, the Tarraco e-Hybrid works with electric propulsion under the e-Mode. Approves one electric range of up to 49 kilometers (730 total) and can reach a speed in this mode of 140 km / h (205 in hybrid). In addition, it has the Hybrid automatic or manual modes.

Under the latter mode, part or all of the battery can be conserved at will, for example on the road, to be used later in e-Mode in the city center, where more benefits and greater performance can be obtained from electric propulsion. We can also charge the battery on the go with the 1.4 TSI engine, an inefficient process but one that could allow us at any given time to access restricted emission zones 0 (sooner rather than later it will be mandatory that the PHEVs work as electric in these zones). The Tarraco e-Hybrid offers a new s-Boost mode that allows the maximum performance to be obtained on time to, for example, overtake with maximum safety (accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.5 seconds).

Great behavior and good performance on the road, such as electric and hybrid.

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid: very electric

At our first contact, a Tarraco e-Hybrid with an electric range of 37 km with a full battery. We had ahead of us a tour of secondary roads (we moved between 60 and 100 km / h) of varied profiles that crossed small and medium urban centers. At the wheel, driving the Tarraco e-Hybrid is simple and natural, but above all especially pleasant due to its mechanical smoothness and its quiet running. To the quality of rolling that the electric propulsion brings to the cars, there is also that of the Tarraco, due to tread, behavior and interior environment, which does not seem less in the e-Hybrid.

In addition, Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual driving modes They allow you to modify your feel or behavior, fine-tuning the response of the active damping (standard on the FR trim), the steering or the accelerator. In any case, with the Eco mode the Tarraco already advances with a lot of quality and solvency for what are its good 115 electric CV. Finally, we covered 39 kilometers on the battery, with an average consumption, perhaps somewhat high, of 21.3 kWh / 100 km. On the same path, under Hybrid mode we obtained a consumption of 5.6 l / 100 km. As a curiosity, 44 percent of the journey we traveled again in electric mode, thanks to the recharging the battery in the deceleration or braking phases, which can be pre-regulated in 3 levels or by acting on the gear lever at all times. You can also choose that does not retain and thus take advantage of their inertia to advance more meters. As soon as the driver knows how to take advantage of favorable situations, Tarraco’s efficiency on the road can also pay off.

The Seat Tarraco and Hybrid is offered with the XCellence trim and the sporty FR

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid: other singularities

The drums has been placed under the rear bench (this is slidable longitudinally 15 cm), in front of the rear axle, and the fuel tank (45 liters, 13 less than conventional models) has been relocated under the trunk. This cubic 610 liters, for the 760 of the conventional 5-seater Tarraco (700 for the 7-seater). With this mechanical arrangement, it has been possible to center the added weight and lower the center of gravity somewhat.

Both in the configurable clocks box Digital Cockpit as on the system screen 9.2-inch infotainment, shows e-Hybrid exclusive data, relative to the driving mode, the state of charge of the battery, the consumption both in kWh and in liters, the percentage of electric propulsion or the electric range.

It also takes advantage of the aSeat Connect application that allows you to control certain functions remotely from the outside, including additional ones. For example, allow control the battery charging process from the mobile or operate the air conditioning system, to preheat the passenger compartment to temperatures between 15 and 22 ° C for up to 30 minutes before using the car.

The Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid will be offered with 4 finishes. The prices, without discounts, promotional campaigns or government aid of the new Plan Moves III, They are:

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid XCellence, € 46,370

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid XCellence Go, € 47,120

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid FR, € 48,230

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid FR Go, € 48,980