Seat rewards its staff for their delivery during the pandemic

Updated Monday, April 12, 2021 – 12:47

Despite the losses in 2020, the company maintains an April pay agreed four years ago with the unions and linked to annual benefits.

Image of the Cupra Formentor production line Losses Seat shows a negative balance of 339 million euros in 2020 Participation Workers saved Seat more than seven million euros

Seat SA employees will receive an extraordinary pay of 400 euros gross on April 15 in recognition of the flexibility shown in 2020 during COVID-19, the Barcelona-based company has reported.

In the last four years the workers have received a benefit payment in April, as a result of the collective agreement signed in 2016. The COVID-19 pandemic dragged the company to losses of 339 million euros, but the company has recognized “the flexibility and the commitment of the workers and has agreed with the majority unions to maintain this pay. “

There is also a need for the staff to adapt to this year’s problems. “We need the same flexibility to overcome the semiconductor constraint in the first half “, company president Wayne Griffiths has confirmed.

“We were, for example, the first company to manufacture cars in Spain after the end of the months of March and April, and we were able to adapt to the different phases of the pandemic thanks to the effort and commitment that the entire workforce showed during the year”,said Xavier Ros, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Organization of Seat SA

