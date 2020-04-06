The brand wants to produce 300 units a day

He assembles them in his factory in Martorell

Correos workers have already begun distributing Seat’s artificial respirators, which have converted the León assembly line to produce sanitary equipment to help contain the coronavirus health crisis.

If on Friday he received the approval he needed from the health authorities, on the same Sunday night the first functional units arrived at the Can Ruti Hospital in Badalona.

Recall that around 150 Seat employees assemble the OxyGEN respirator at Martorell, made up of about 80 electrical and mechanical components, including a wiper motor.

The brand calculated at the time that it could reach a daily production of 300 units, which will serve to supply the demand for fans at a time of maximum stress on the sanitary system.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, shared on her Twitter account the image of the first respirators upon arrival at the hospital.

“Correos workers are already distributing respirators manufactured by Seat,” it announced. “These are the first ones that were delivered last night at the Can Ruti Hospital in Badalona. Excellent work.”

The workers of @Post respirators manufactured by @tuSEAT.

These are the first ones that were delivered last night at the Can Ruti Hospital, in Badalona.

Excellent work.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/OqtgQx0GBJ – Reyes Maroto (@MarotoReyes) April 6, 2020

Seat workers took a week to convert the Seat León assembly line into a facility suitable for the production of sanitary equipment. After developing a dozen prototypes, they conceived the OxyGEN, which obtained the necessary approval from the relevant health authorities.

The gears are printed on SEAT. It also uses gearbox shafts and the adapted motor of a wiper. The design is the result of a collaboration with Protofy.XYZ, although the manufacturer’s facilities are used for assembly.

“The motivation of all the people who participate in this project is to help in the way that we all know, which is by manufacturing standard equipment, this time to save lives,” said Nicolás Mora, from the Production area of ​​Seat Martorell.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.