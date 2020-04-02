After a week and a half of work dedicated to manufacturing OxyGEN open source respirators To deal with the coronavirus epidemic, the 150 Seat employees who were involved in its production will stop doing so. At least for the moment, as reported by different media this morning.

The automobile manufacturer justified this decision, in effect since last Wednesday night, with the stumbling blocks presented by the Spanish Medicines Agency when approving the different models presented. Not only in Seat have they seen a refusal from the ministry, since up to forty different designs in total.

This also includes the one proposed by the Catalan consortium around the Leitat technology center, which was also publicly proposed ten days ago, in an unprecedented public-private cooperation that had put the local 3D printing industry to work for production. up to 100 units daily.

New demands: technical and documentation

From the first moment, both the maker community and manufacturers with 3D printing capability It had been put into operation around the interpretation that any functional respirator is better than none, having collapsed, even if they go through a fast track of testing.

The proposals presented by these business-backed initiatives They are more robust than those of individual initiatives, but they complain that the technical criteria and requirements are marked afterwards and not when the ability to manufacture such devices from scratch was first discussed.

Seat

Matías Carnero, president of the company committee at Seat, complaint of these modifications, according to the newspaper La Vanguardia, understanding “that the Ministry of Health is overwhelmed and that it wants to ensure appliances with all the security guarantees, but what is incomprehensible is that they have not established entry requirements, instead of asking for modifications on the progress”.

Production is paralyzed until a final test, necessary for the express approval of the devices, is resolved. This would check the accumulation of electrostatic energy by the device, which would be worrisome in the event of possible interference with the other medical equipment provided in the intensive care respiratory units.

According to this Seat spokesman, “there is an excess of bureaucracy when it comes to saving lives now.” The up to a hundred and a half workers from different departments who occupied production line 1 did so voluntarily, working tirelessly over the weekend.

Automotive sources claim that the line is ready, waiting for the appliance to be industrialized, and would have manufactured up to 13 units of this prototype that only has about 80 pieces in total. These include the wiper motor, which would be enough to rotate a plunger that presses an ‘ambu’, a manual resuscitator commonly used temporarily by healthcare personnel.

Several autonomous communities find difficulties in supplying medical equipment, in excess demand globally that complicates the purchase of new equipment. Last week, the ministry led by Salvador Illa announced the purchase of 700 respirators, which would not be enough to cover the needs generated by COVID-19.

Especially in autonomous communities such as Madrid or Catalonia, these teams are necessary, where the use of machinery until now dedicated to animal care has been proposed.

