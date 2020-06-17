SEAT does not want to just play a card for the urban mobility of the future, and that is why it is expanding its business beyond cars. The Spanish brand also wants to offer micro-mobility products and services, which will be sold under a new brand: SEAT MÓ. Along with the inauguration of this new brand, the firm has also presented the SEAT MÓ eScooter 125, his first electric motorcycle.

The first SEAT electric motorcycle has up to 125 km of autonomy in the city

The new SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 has an integrated rear wheel 9 kW electric motor maximum power, equivalent to a 125 cc combustion motorcycle. The engine offers 240 Nm of torque, so agility and good acceleration capacity are more than guaranteed.

New SEAT MÓ eScooter 125.

It is capable of completing 0-50 km / h in just 3.9 seconds and reaches 95 km / h top speed. There are three driving modes (City, Sport and Eco), through which power or maximum autonomy can be prioritized.

The MÓ eScooter 125 equips under the seat a 5.6 kWh battery of capacity it offers up to 125 km of autonomy in the city, the environment where this type of vehicle will move mostly. The battery can be charged by plugging the bike into a recharging point, but it can also be removed and plugged into a separate household outlet. This system is specially designed for fleets, as this reduces downtime to a minimum.

Digital instrumentation of the new SEAT MÓ eScooter 125.

The bike has fully digital instrumentation and has 2 USB ports to charge the phone at any time. The SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 will be available in three deep red, dark aluminum and oxygen white matte paints.

A version focused exclusively on fleets and shared mobility

In addition to the SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 intended for private customers, SEAT MÓ will also offer a model focused exclusively on fleets and mobility companies shared (despite the fact that everything points to less use of these services after the coronavirus pandemic, in order to prevent infections).

On the left, the version for fleets and shared mobility of the SEAT MÓ eScooter 125.

The shared mobility version shares the same mechanics and battery as the eScooter 125 for individuals, and add specific elements Designed for shared mobility like a trunk in the back, a phone holder and reverse gear to facilitate maneuverability.

Just like in the other version, the bike can be tracked thanks to a smartphone application that offers updated information on location and status. The shared version will be available in matt dark aluminum color with specific adhesives.

SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65: a new electric scooter with 65 km of autonomy

SEAT has also taken the opportunity to present a new electric scooter, the SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65. It is a more powerful version and with much more autonomy than the scooter offered so far by the Spanish brand (the eKickScooter 25).

New electric scooter SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65.

The new SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65 has a 350 W electric motor, which allows it to climb slopes of up to 20º inclination. It mounts tubeless tires, has three driving modes (Eco, Drive and Sport), and in any case the speed is electronically limited to 20 km / h.

The most important change is in its battery: the new model mounts a larger battery of 551 Wh that gives it a autonomy of up to 65 kilometers, a considerable increase over the 25 km autonomy of the lower model. Charging time is 6 hours.