SEAT Mii electric offer analysis March 2021

When Dacia announced that it was going to commercialize the cheapest electricity on the market, all of us believed that we would have a Sandero powered by electrons. However, for some the Dacia Spring has been not meeting the expectations created, neither by power with its 44 CV, nor by price with a rate that starts at € 16,548. Nevertheless, the solution is simple And it comes from the hand of SEAT with the Mii electric that is currently on sale for € 17,750.

The Mii has the attributes of a good urbanite

The electric model of the Spanish firm has all the characteristics expected of a good electric that has been conceived to be used especially by city. On the one hand it has a contained size with its 3.56 meters in length, which translates into a cabin that does not shine for having great habitability, but enough to accommodate its four passengers – yes, it is only approved with 4 seats – for short journeys and their belongings in a 251-liter boot.

On the other hand, we find an electrical mechanic also designed for the city or displacements in the periphery given its 83 hp power (which are already almost double that of the 44 HP of the Spring), the 130 km / h top speed and the 12.3 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h, time that drops to a very interesting 3.9 seconds to reach 50 km / h.

To all this is added a 32.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, which may seem small in the first instance, it is not for urban use, as it provides a autonomy of 250 km according to the WLTP cycle, which can reach 358 km if only used in the city, an environment in which regenerative braking is very useful. Likewise, it should be noted that it is capable of charged to 80% in 4 hours and 15 minutes using a 7.2 kW wall charger, and in one hour by means of fast charging in direct current at 40 kW.

As for equipment, does not include a particularly abundant endowmentOn the contrary, it has elements such as steel wheels with 14 “trims, automatic climate control or a sound system with only two speakers.

It is one of the cheapest electric vehicles, but also one of the least capable and with less equipment.

But not everything is advantages and pros, because we are facing a vehicle that outside the city will feel as uncomfortable as a penguin in Seville, something that does not happen with rivals such as the Opel Corsa-e for € 21,492 or the Peugeot e-208 for € 30,650, both of which have a much more capable powertrain with its 136 hp and 315 km of autonomy according to the WLTP cycle thanks to using a battery of 46 kWh of useful capacity, not forgetting its more abundant equipment, characteristics that are obviously reflected in a considerably higher price.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the SEAT Mii electric for € 17,750 has a price conditional on the delivery of a used car with at least three years of seniority and three months of membership, as well as a minimum financing of € 11,900 48 months, also including a five-year warranty and maintenance.