Seat loses 339 million in the year of the pandemic

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 12:13

The drop is lower in turnover thanks to the greater margin of the models of its sportiest brand, Cupra.

Electrificacin. Seat offers Spain "a historic opportunity"

Seat obtained in 2020 revenues of 9.200 million euros, 20% less than in 2019. Operating losses reached 339 million euros in 2020 compared to the record profit of 445 million obtained in 2019.

The Spanish subsidiary of the Volkswagen group accused the decline in sales in its main markets, Germany and Spain, due to confinements by Covid. It also saw its results weighed down by the cost to pay for the excess CO2 emissions, according to its parent company, the Volkswagen group.

The Spanish brand obtained a negative operating margin of -3.7% by the 3.9% that marked in 2019.

Seat’s turnover was 9,148 million, which represents a 20% drop compared to the almost 11,500 million that entered in 2019. Deliveries to customers were 427,000 units, which represents a decrease of 25.6% compared to 2019.

The lower decrease in billing than in deliveries is due to the arrival of the brand Cupra, which has raised the income obtained per car sold. In fact, this brand placed 27,000 units in 2020, which was an increase of 11.1%.

