Seat lets see slightly the new Ibiza and Arona 2021

News

Enlarge

It was through a teaser before the updates of the two B-segment models were presented in society.

D-day has arrived. Next Thursday, April 15, will be the day in which we learn how two of the most successful Seat models have been renewed: the Ibiza and the Arona. Developed both on the same platform, the MQB-A0 of the Volkswagen Group, They will present respective updates in order to remain in force for another four years. and, incidentally, to snatch the scepter of their respective segments from the Peugeot duo: the 208 and 2008 that lead both the B segment and the B-SUV, respectively.

It may interest you: Seat will make a cheap electric SUV by 2025

At the moment there is no more information than can be deduced from the photograph that looks like an aperture. It shows the aesthetic features that Seat has introduced in its models lately, such as the new Chromed grille and a more robust bumper in the case of the Arona or the change of type of the letters that will now be present in the center of the tailgate.

In terms of lighting, new patterns also appear for both the front and main daytime running lights as well as the rear light clusters. Inside, although we lack images, a qualitative improvement in terms of connectivity and multimedia systems.

Finally, the mechanical range will not change excessively except for being able to add some other light hybrid motorization. Otherwise, the eco banner (with matching label) will be maintained by the versions fueled by compressed natural gas (the TGI). Anyway, all are speculations and we will only have to wait until next April 15 at 10 in the morning when the Spanish firm discovers us the new Ibiza and Arona 2021.

All the engine news in your email

You will receive in your email the latest news, news and tests of the motor world

Your email has been added to the list of recipients of our newsletter