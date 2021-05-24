Seat Leon TGI | Test | Opinion | Consumption | Price

The Seat León TGI is the compressed natural gas variant that completes the five propulsion technologies that the brand had announced to us when it launched the model. One can already choose between mechanical petrol (TSI), diesel (TDI), Mild Hybrid (eTSI) and also plug-in hybrid, the Leon eHybrid.

Which to choose? Well it depends on your needs. The cost per kilometer of CNG, today, is unbeatable, mainly due to the fact that it does not bear as many taxes as other fossil fuels.

In addition, there are few points to refuel, which means that it is still necessary to plan a trip well if you want to move with it. However, the gas network continues to grow (more slowly than we would like) and the Seat León TGI has advantages beyond the fact that it costs little to travel with it.

It has always been the vehicle with this preferred fuel in our country and the brand assures us that sales of CNG cars will be greatly boosted now that the León TGI reaches the market. We will check if you are interested.

Exterior

The truth is that nothing differentiates a conventional Lion on the outside. The measurements are the same, with 4,368 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,456 mm in height. Identical design lines that we met in our first test of the Seat León.

Some detail changes, because then we got on a unit with an Xcellence finish, which gives it a more refined look and this TGI had the FR finish, with a more sporty image.

It therefore retains the hexagonal central grille, or the optics of the same design in a body with softer and less technical shapes (with less marked edges) than the previous generation, which already had a TGI variant.

By the way, the Seat León TGI can be chosen with the Sportstourer family body, which we tested with the gasoline engine. In this case, if you choose the FR finish, you have black roof bars.

Inside

The same can be said for the interior. There are no changes in size or habitability. This generation of the Leon won a lot, especially in the rear seats, and this version with CNG does not change that one iota. I remember that he commented and dares to flirt with the habitability of a whole benchmark like the Skoda Octavia. And so it is.

Neither does the arrangement of elements vary. The physical controls almost disappear and practically everything is concentrated on the screen of the infotainment system, 10 inches in the most complete versions.

There are special elements of the FR finish. From the FR-specific illuminated sills on the front doors to the multifunction sports steering wheel in leather with FR logo or the headlining in black.

Trunk

With the five-door body, the Seat León TGI loses 80 liters of capacity compared to the TSI. That leaves us with 300 liters capacity. A somewhat fair figure, but which is quite usable due to its very regular shapes.

This loss of space is due to the fact that the gas tanks are located under the floor. That area is practically impractical.

We can, however, fold down the rear seatbacks, divided into two asymmetrical parts, if we need more cargo space on some specific occasion and we have an opening from the armrest to load long and narrow objects without giving up two seats behind. Be careful, if you need more, the family body has 500 liters of capacity. They are 120 less than with other combustion mechanics, but it is not bad at all.

equipment

The brand’s commitment to this technology can be seen above all in the available range of finishes. It is practically traced to that of other variants, since we have the endings Style, Xcellence -more refined- and FR -with a touch of sportsmanship. Only the Access Reference would be missing.

The equipment in the basic finish is already very complete, since you find in the León TGI elements such as the SEAT Digital Cockpit instrument panel, the Connectivity Box wireless charger, or the wireless Full Link system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Also elements such as the This is completed with elements such as the cruise control, rear parking sensor, light sensor or LED fog lights with cornering function.

If you choose the finish FR Like the one in the test unit, you will have the Seat Drive Profile (driving mode selector), but not the DCC (Adaptive Sport Suspension Chassis Control) or the Progressive Steering System. Also the 10-inch touch screen with the voice recognition system with natural commands and navigator, as well as the Seat Connect.

The price of the Seat León TGI starts at € 26,250 (Style with manual gearbox), which with campaigns stays at € 20,050. Just 600 euros of difference compared to the combustion version. In the case of this tested unit, with FR finish and DSG change, the figure rises to 30,050 euros.

You can find offers for the Seat León in our section of new cars, published by the official dealers of the brand, who update them frequently. Some of the rates you find may include the obligation to finance the car with the brand.

Motor

This version of the Seat León equips a 1.5 TGI with four cylinders, which delivers 130 hp (96 kW) between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm, with 200 Nm of maximum torque, available between 1,400 and 4,000 rpm.

It’s the same 1,498cc powerplant that you can find in a 1.5 TSI, direct injection and turbo with adjustments so that it can run on gas or gasoline. It works through the Miller cycle combustion process, thus offering a high compression ratio of 12.5: 1. This increases efficiency and lowers CO2 emissions.

How much? Well, with the DSG change we have in hand, it consumes between 3.9 and 4.3 kg / 100 km (somewhat more than the manual) which is equivalent to CO2 emissions between 109 and 118 g / km, according to its WLTP approval data. .

There are three compressed natural gas (CNG) tanks with a total net capacity of 17.3 kg, which allow it to achieve autonomy exclusively in gas mode of up to 440 kilometers. When the CNG runs out, the engine automatically switches to gasoline, as there is a 9-liter secondary fuel tank that can get you out of a tight spot. You can’t choose between one fuel or another: it always runs on gas (except if you start cold or it runs out, of course).

Behaviour

Before we hit the road, we take a look at the performance. They are slightly worse than those of a Leon 1.5 eTSI with DSG gearbox, as it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.6 seconds (8.4 for microhybrid gasoline) and reaches 203 km / h (for 221 km / h the 150 CV eTSI).

The truth is that it may be somewhat lazier in an overtaking or another situation that requires fully depressing the right pedal … but it is something invaluable for the driver, unless you put one and the other to measure their reaction capabilities. Because the car offers a good response in normal driving, with a very high level of comfort – the engine noise does not change, or at least I did not notice variations.

Part of the blame for these worse benefits (be careful, we compare it with the eTSI because the TSI has no option in exchange for DSG), is due to its greater weight, around 100 kg. That could make us think that the reactions of this album could be different. And no. The 130 hp are more than enough to move the car and it retains that sporty feel that they achieve so well in Martorell.

The route we completed had a good number of slow and fast corners. In all of them he proved solvent, very firm in support changes and with a fairly direct touch direction that gives confidence because of how precise he is. And this, without losing refinement, which makes it very usable on a daily basis, aided by a gearbox that is comfortable and fast, which you can also use from the paddles behind the wheel.

And consumption? In this contact of about 100 km the expense was 4.1 kg / 100 km according to the on-board computer, just what was promised (between 3.9 and 4.3 kg according to the WLTP homologation cycle). It is true that we moved on secondary roads, but you can do many km with an irrosionate cost.

Opinion autos.com

With a full CNG tank you can travel about 440 km. It is not bad at all, compared to the autonomy advertised by electric vehicles in a similar price range. And when you refuel you do it in a moment, with times similar to those of a gasoline car … and at a very low cost, of about 3 euros per 100 km. Up to 50% cheaper than a gasoline vehicle and 30% less compared to a diesel.

CNG is hampered by the few available service stations. There is more than before, yes, but the growth rate is desperate. There are areas, such as the Cantabrian coast or Galicia, with very few gas stations. If you have a close to home, with this fuel you can make long journeys … and circulate in urban environments with environmental restrictions to traffic because it has an ECO label because CO2 emissions are 25% lower than its gasoline equivalent.

Has this technology traveled? Because let’s not forget that CNG has a fossil origin. From the brand they tell us yes, especially in commercial vehicles. And they talk about the possibility of having gas of “green” origin, biomethane of renewable origin from the proper management of organic waste. They have a pilot project for this in Barcelona and it could be taken to more places … but of course, today the resulting price of gas is three times more expensive. Anyway, these circular economy projects are very interesting.

For me the biggest handicap of the car is the small gas tank. It gets you out of a hurry, because if you run out of gas you have 150 km of margin, but with the conventional tank (as in LPG cars) you would be much less worried about not finding refueling infrastructure. For the rest, the Seat León TGI is a León, a great car.

Photo gallery:

Photos