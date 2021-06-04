SEAT León plug-in: in-depth test on video

You want to change cars and you like the SEAT León. And now, the classic question between diesel and gasoline is joined by a plug-in version, which all brands sell us as the future. And it is normal to have doubts: with the MOVES III Plan the 204 CV PHEV is 2,000 euros cheaper than diesel equivalent, and only 2,000 euros more expensive than gasoline. In this video we are going to help you decide if the SEAT León you need is the plug-in version, or if on the contrary, you should buy a conventional 100% thermal version.

What changes in the hybrid SEAT León

The truth is aesthetically nothing changes, beyond a discreet plate on the back and the charging socket, located on the front wing. Neither does the cabin change, of which we still like its design, its spaciousness and its qualities, and of which we still do not like the infotainment equipment and its haptic controls. In this Sportstourer version, but also in the five-door, the battery causes the cargo space to be reduced: We lose the double bottom of the trunk, which goes from 620 liters to 470 liters.

The fuel tank is smaller: it only has 40 liters of volume.

If you want to know all the impressions of the interior of the SEAT León, I refer you to our in-depth test of the five-door version. On a technical level, the SEAT León e-Hybrid combines a 150 hp 1.4 TSI engine – with variable geometry turbo – with a 115 hp electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox. The lithium-ion battery has a usable capacity of 9.8 kWh and on paper, it allows a 63 km WLTP electric range in the family version. In 100% electric mode, the car can reach 135 km / h.

The combined power of the system is 204 hp and 350 Nm of torque, allowing a 0 to 100 km / h in just 7.7 seconds – if we want something faster in the León range, we have to knock on CUPRA’s door. Its charging power is one of the most debatable aspects: can only be charged at 3.6 kW power, taking four hours for a full charge. If we charge it to 2.3 kW of power in a domestic outlet, the recharge will go up to six hours. Like any electric car, we can program the preferred charging time.

In the CUPRA León we have a somewhat more powerful hybrid version, with 245 HP of power.

Likewise, we can reserve part of the load – for example, if we know that at the end of the day we have to enter the city – or load it with the engine’s own operation, causing a small increase in consumption. This recharging process with the heat engine itself is a long process, which can take even a couple of hours.

At the wheel of the SEAT León e-Hybrid

The Plug-in Lion is a car with various personalities. As an electric car It is a 115 hp vehicle, with an agile response in conventional conditions and a fairly silent ride. As the electric motor is between the gearbox and the heat engine, the gearbox engages speeds, therefore we have six electrical ratios and great thrust in all of them. In hybrid operating mode, the behavior of the car is highly dependent on the battery charge, as is the case with other plug-ins.

The DSG change is not especially fast. A more modern DSG-7 would better suit the character of the car.

If the battery is charged, the car prioritizes the use of the battery as much as possible, and if we activate the Sport mode, both engines deliver the best of themselves. However, sometimes, the electric motor starts operating too suddenly, overwhelming the front axle, causing interference in the direction, decreasing the steering precision. When the battery begins to be discharged, the intensity of the push decreases considerably, and when it is discharged, the car behaves like a standard hybrid.

That is, if we want to make the most of its acceleration, we can only do it with a minimum charge on the battery. In truth, the battery never completely discharges, there is a small buffer that is used to support the heat engine at specific times. For the rest, we can only say good things about the dynamic behavior of the Leon: the chassis setting is sensational and in the FR versions the DCC adaptive suspension allows us to choose between 15 different hardnesses, fully personalizing the driving experience of the car.

The weight of the battery is noticeable, but it can be used (for good) as a throwing weapon depending on which curves.

The only buts are in the lack of feedback from the steering and in those “communication problems” between the electric motor and the heat engine.

Consumption test

Regarding their consumption, we have achieved an average consumption of 3.2 l / 100 km in a mixed cycle of city and highway of about 75 kilometers, starting with the battery fully charged. The battery died after traveling 45 kilometers. In our experience, the battery never managed to exceed 50 km on a single charge, and in a highway use at 120 km / h, it was exhausted after traveling only 33 kilometers, on a route with about 10 km of upward slope.

Driving with a discharged battery and at a sustained rate in which the car is not capable of using the hybrid system, the car’s consumption is comparable to that of the Leon with a 1.5 TSI 150 hp engine, with an expense that ranges between 6 and 7.5 l / 100 km, depending on the use of the vehicle. The conclusion is clear: if you want to maximize the efficiency of the car, always charge the battery! Otherwise, you will be dragging 200 kilos of ballast, and paying additional money to do it, beyond the extra fuel consumption.

If we charge it daily, we will obtain very accurate consumption.

Conclusions and prices

The SEAT León e-Hybrid can be a great purchase if you want a compact family car and opt for a plug-in hybrid. Now, you must be clear that if you do not plug the car into the electrical network – either at home or at work – and you do not charge your battery regularly, you are making an unwise purchase. If you are not going to make the most of its electrical capacity and squeeze its autonomy daily, it is better that you opt for a diesel or gasoline, you will save a significant amount of money and avoid headaches.

If you have somewhere to charge the car and you are going to use it daily in electric mode, it is a car that is worth it. Not only does it have good performance and great operating pleasure, it is an agile, practical and responsive car, as well as being built with good quality and having a great technological load. Furthermore, it is a car with few rivals: If you want a family compact with a plug-in mechanical scheme, outside the Volkswagen Group you can only choose the Kia Ceed Tourer PHEV or the Renault Mégane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV.

If you want a compact plug-in station wagon, the SEAT León is one of the few alternatives on the market.

We also have to talk about prices. The plug-in Seat León with family bodywork has a fare price of 32,480 euros in its Xcellence version. If we scrap a car and we take advantage of the MOVES III Plan, its price is reduced to 27,480 euros, a price 2,000 euros lower than that of a Leon with a 2.0 TDI 150 hp engine. If we do not scrap a car and request the help of the MOVES III Plan, it will have a price almost identical to a diesel version. Even with help and scrapping, it will always be about 2,300 euros more expensive than a 150 hp gasoline version.

Prices of the SEAT León Sportstourer e-Hybrid Xcellence e-Hybrid: 32,480 euros

Xcellence e-Hybrid MOVES without achat .: 29,980 euros

Xcellence e-Hybrid MOVES with achat .: 27,480 euros

Xcellence 2.0 TDI 150 CV: 29,440 euros

Xcellence 1.5 TSI 150 CV: 25,250 euros

The MOVES III Plan is of great help to reduce the purchase invoice of a plug-in car, and in addition, they can subsidize you up to 80% of the cost of the charging point and its installation. Now you must remember that these aids are subject to taxation – They are taxed as capital gain in the personal income tax return – and to be really large, you must scrap a car you own that is more than 7 years old. A car, which on the other hand, could still have years of life ahead in the second-hand market.

