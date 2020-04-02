Available in gasoline, Diesel, ‘mild-hybrid’, plug-in hybrid and gas

It goes on sale with two bodies: five hatchback doors and family

The Seat León 2020 is the compact of the Spanish brand, and with this it reaches its fourth generation. It has different mechanical options, some electrified, that move between 90 and 204 horses. The first units will arrive in April.

He Seat Leon 2020 It is the fourth generation of the compact model of the Spanish firm. Its official presentation was scheduled for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, finally suspended by the coronavirus, and among its alternatives, opponents such as the BMW 1 Series, the Hyundai i30, the Ford Focus, the Kia Ceed, the Mazda3, the Opel Astra, the Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Golf.

SEAT LEÓN 2020: EXTERIOR

He Seat Leon 2020 It is characterized by a minimalist design that prioritizes functionality and runs away from the frivolous or superficial. In the words of the brand’s design team, the new generation of the compact hints at the main lines that will follow the company’s next innovations.

That simplicity goes through an evolution of the design line that was introduced with the third generation, since it was confirmed as a real best seller. In the front axle, the most obvious novelty is in the grill, which takes the same shape as in the Seat Tarraco.

The optical group is sharper and the lower air intakes change its layout, but in essence persist in the basic principles of the previous model. The side loses the rib of the door sills and makes the one that extends between the vertical of the front wheels and the position of the driver more subtle, achieving a less angular result.

In the rear axle, enter the finishes Xcellence Y FR a led bar that runs the entire width of the car to emphasize its personality and differentiate it at a glance from all its older brothers. The hatchback also changes slightly in design and the headlamp is sharper, expanding toward the ends of the vehicle to keep the center section clean.

Another key to the new car is the reduction in the number of bodies for sale. The three-door version disappears, so now the doubt when purchasing the vehicle will be reduced to the five-door or family version.

SEAT LEÓN 2020: INTERIOR

If the exterior of the Seat Leon 2020 It is essentially continuist, its interior does house interesting innovations that delve into the brand’s intention to make this its first “fully connected” vehicle.

Makes a firm commitment to digitization, which takes the form of an eight-inch screen for the infotainment system and a new 10.25-inch instrument panel for the driver, known as Seat Digital Cockpit.

The buttons lose ground and are reduced to the minimum expression, which results in a cleaner and more extensive dashboard, and a more compact center console.

Seat boasts the Leon 2020 as its first fully connected vehicle. For this, it is based on an infotainment system that is closely related to the experience of using a smartphone, with the aim of making it a familiar and intuitive experience for the driver and passengers.

He Seat Leon 2020 lose many physical buttons to bet on the touch screens. It also integrates a new voice assistant that is activated with a simple ‘hello hello’, which allows you to control various vehicle parameters without taking your hands off the wheel at any time.

The five-door configuration features a 380-liter boot, as in the third generation. The Sportstourer rises to 617 liters, representing a profit of 30.

SEAT LEÓN 2020: EQUIPMENT

He Seat Leon 2020 It is offered in four levels of equipment: Reference, Style, Xcellence or FR.

All vehicles benefit from Kessy Go keyless access, USB and LED technology jacks, an eight-inch infotainment system and Seat Connect technology.

The equipment Reference Y Style They provide electronically controlled rear view mirrors, six airbags, a seat belt sensor, stability control, and tire pressure sensors. The Style includes heated rear view mirrors, cruise control, leather shift steering wheel and cam, and optional 17-inch wheels.

The equipment FR, the sportiest, includes a specific suspension with dedicated dampers, 17-inch wheels and optional 18-inch wheels. Also tinted windows and LED technology in the rear optical group, including the famous line that joins the two headlights. Some of these parameters are also found in the Xcellence.

He XCellence it is perhaps the most ostentatious. In addition to the diamond-shaped grille, it adds a chrome touch to the windows and a dedicated color for the interior, with special emblem and embroidery.

The driving assistance systems they are numerous. Adaptive and predictive cruise control allows you to adapt the cruise speed set by the driver based on the programmed route through the navigation system and without incurring excessive speed, in addition to adapting to the speed of the preceding car. The exit alert works when parked, since if a vehicle approaches from behind while an occupant opens a door, the car issues an audible and visual warning.

Third is the side assistant, which detects vehicles approaching from behind in adjacent lanes. Next to it is the rear traffic alert, ideal for safely leaving the parking lots with less visibility. For its part, the emergency assistant alerts the driver when it detects that it does not have at least one hand on the steering wheel for more than 15 seconds. If there is no response, the vehicle will brake progressively until it stops with the turn signals activated. Just then activate the emergency call through the eCall.

The city braking assistant ‘Front Assist’ alerts the driver visually and audibly when there is a risk of collision with the preceding vehicle, as well as with pedestrians and cyclists. If there is no response the car will brake alone. The Lane Departure Aid monitors the vehicle’s position within the lane and alerts the driver when the vehicle is approaching or crossing road lines, provided the driver has not activated the turn signals. It also intervenes on the steering by exerting a small force to help keep the vehicle in its lane on the road, although the driver remains in full control of the steering at all times. The sensitivity of the system operation is customizable.

The travel assistant will be implemented later, and will feature semi-autonomous driving functionality. It will use information from several of León’s assist systems to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane and adjust speed to traffic. Thus, it can offer assisted driving at speeds of up to 210 km / hour.

SEAT LEÓN 2020: MECHANICS

He Seat Leon 2020 It is available with a wide range of engines. The buyer will be able to choose between gasoline, Diesel, gas, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid, each with unique characteristics and features.

Models associated with a six-speed DSG automatic transmission receive shift-by-wire technology. This implies that the gear selector is not mechanically connected to the gearbox, but instead sends an electronic signal.

It offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport, plus customization options.

In gasoline, It has a 1.0 TSI engine that delivers 90 or 110 horsepower, a 1.5-liter engine that stands at 130 and 150 horsepower, and a 2.0-liter engine that rises to 190.

In DieselIt delivers 115 or 150 horsepower that comes from a 2.0 TDI engine. The most performance variant is offered with a manual or automatic transmission. The family version can also include all-wheel drive with this latest powertrain. TDI units have AdBlue to reduce NOx emissions.

In CNG or gas, the Leon has a 1.5-liter TGI engine that stands at 130 horsepower. It has three tanks with a capacity for 17.3 kilos, which gives it a range of 440 kilometers. In case of running out of gas, the engine turns to gasoline.

With mild-hybrid or microhybridization, the Leon 2020 integrates a 48 volt system into the 1.0 TSI 110 horsepower and 1.5 TSI 150 horsepower. Electrification contributes to the efficiency of the system. The car can travel at cruising speed with the engine off in certain circumstances (not detailed by the brand), recover energy under braking and support the work of the engine with electricity.

How plug-in hybridThe Leon 2020 combines a 1.4 TSI engine with a 13 kilowatt hour lithium ion battery. The power unit delivers 204 horsepower and provides an electric range of 60 kilometers. Both the five-door body and the family are available in this option.

SEAT LEÓN 2020: PRICES

Seat has not yet confirmed the marketing price of the fourth generation of the Leon, although the first units will hit the market in April.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/02/2020 Seat details all the assistants to the driving that includes the new Leon. 03/17/2020 Seat confirms that the Leon 2020 arrives at dealerships in April. 01/28/2020 International presentation of the Seat León 2020. 01/27/2020 Photographs without camouflage before its presentation 01/24/2020 Seat publishes a video of the camouflaged fourth generation Leon. 01/14/2020 Seat publishes the first image of the León 2020. 07/15/2019 First photographs of the León 2020 in camouflage decoration.

