Seat Ibiza: Seat Ibiza 2021: at the wheel of a historic car that may be the last

Seat has just presented the renovation of its two jewels in sales this year. The first of them, Seat Arona, the leading model in the Spanish market until June with 12,686 units and a 9.2% share. “It will be the best-selling car of the year in Spain and we will try to do the double with the Ibiza”, according to Mikel Palomera, general director of Seat and Cupra Spain. And the second, which is the one that concerns us today: the mythical Ibiza, of which 9,724 units have been sold until June and which ranks third in the national sales ranking.

More than half of sales

In Spain, Ibiza and Arona represent more than half – 53% – of the brand’s sales, owned by the Volkswagen group. In the rest of the countries, 40%.

Regarding versions, 90% of the sales of the Ibiza in Spain are of the range of mechanical 1.0 gasoline and 110 horses. Of these customers, 60% choose the Style finish and 20% the FR.

Seat Ibiza and Seat Arona 2021.

The dynamic test of the new Ibiza ran this week between Bilbao, going up Plentzia to Bermeo, passing through Gaztelugatxe and then going down to the motorway and heading down the road to Vitoria, and finally arriving at a landlord past Lemoa. A total of 105 kilometers, for which We chose the 1.0 version with 110 horses, with a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission, with the Xcellence finish, whose list price is 22,930 euros.

The last Ibiza?

The Seat Ibiza is a car that I was born in 1984. On the road to 40 years of history, with five generations, several restylings and six million units sold behind it, it is inevitable to feel a certain nostalgia for this vehicle. Memories come to my memory of that Ibiza of my uncle Enrique -of which the then Prince Felipe de Bourbon also had one-. It was white with gray plastic fenders, to avoid unwanted scratches, and a GLX finish. A very functional car, with analog instrumentation and square shapes. That car had a gasoline engine with four cylinders, which cubed 1.5 liters and a power of 85 horsepower., with five-speed manual transmission.

Side view of the Seat Ibiza 2021.

It was the early 90’s. The Ibiza will also be the official car of the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics. That year, the SXI version with 110 horsepower was already on the market and whose engine cover bore an inscription that read ‘System Porsche’.

Emissions restriction in the EU

The EU has just shortened time to market by January 1, 2035, within the member countries, to cars that emit emissions. It is possible that the new Ibiza is the last of its series, at least, as we have known it so far. Small combustion cars will be meaningless from 2025 in the EU, given the restrictions on emissions that bring with it the Euro VII standard and that they will raise their cost and, therefore, their price.

In fact, this generation of the Ibiza no longer has a diesel version. It just doesn’t work out anymore. S you can choose a GNC version (compressed natural gas), available with the 1.0 TGI engine, 102 horsepower and starting at a list price of 19,800 euros. There is not, nor will there be, any further hybridization.

Inevitable also compare the new Ibiza with the 2019 model, because externally, the restyling is minimal, and because my partner bought it for his day to day. There was no more Basic: 1.0, 65hp Tri-cylinder, Manual, w / hubcap... Luckily it had bluetooth and automatic lights as standard. A zero kilometer bargain, from a failed (or surplus) sale to a rent-a-car, according to the seller.

Seat Ibiza 2021 rear.

And blue, just like the new Seat Ibiza that the organization assigned us of the brand to perform this dynamic test.

At the wheel

But enough rambling. We started, perhaps, the last Ibiza of combustion. Pressing a button, we get going. Inside, the changes are noticeable, especially with the basic Ibiza that we have at home. Here we find a new central touch screen, with very intuitive menus as we already have in the Seat Len and in higher models.

Behind the multifunction steering wheel, we have digital instrumentation, Digital Cockpit that also incorporate the older brothers of the brand and Cupra, which allows different views depending on whether we want the browser, the travel data, the music or the telephone to prevail.

Speaking of the phone, we had the route through an iPhone, connected via cable and whose graphics were projected via Apple Car on the center screen. Despite the iPhone being connected, I had no problem connecting my mobile via bluetooth.

Connectivity

Even during the trip, from my mobile phone, I listened to the press conference of the Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timermans, explaining the emission restrictions for 2035; all this while the route continued to be projected on the central screen from the iPhone.

Connected, listening to Timermans, I leave Bilbao and without realizing it I am passing Plenzia and heading up the road from Armintza towards Bakio. Uphill and curves. I focus on the road and go full throttle. When I get to the first hard braking, the Ibiza responds perfectly. I walk harder because I realize that I have no paddles behind the steering wheel for the automatic transmission.

They are not necessary, but they can add to the fun. Braking gets us into the curve without understeer. If you slide behind when exiting because the road is wet. The tires give me confidence after the first step, so we go on to link curves without stopping.

Interior of the Seat Ibiza 2021 with Xcellence finish.

A colleague with a Seat Arona 1.5 overtakes me and I notice that with the version of the Ibiza that I carry, I am not following him when accelerating uphill. I am missing some torque. But as I gain confidence in the curves, I brake later and the Arona serves as my guide. The Ibiza supports are perfect and the suspension has a good balance to link curves without stopping and without the car giving any lurch.

I did the whole climb in Sport mode, and full throttle to try to follow the partner. Upon bequeathing to Gaztelugatxe, the on-board computer read 10.8 liters average consumption.

Digital Cockpit of the Seat Ibiza.

Lowering in ECO mode

Checked the Sport mode, we go to ECO mode to make the descent to the landlord where we are going to stop and eat. You can tell from the smoother engine reactions and the sluggish DSG gearbox, but it is enough to pull more on the brake to hold the Ibiza smoothly. After 15 kilometers of curves they did not notice the fatigue.

Do not forget that the Ibiza is a car of 4.05 meters with 2.56 m. battle which makes the utilitarian ones perfect for these buzzing lines. Some measurements that do not change with the restyling as neither do the 355 liters of trunk capacity.

When you get to the landlord consumption had dropped to 7 liters, with what in the whole journey the average it stayed in the 9 liters. Seat approves an average consumption in WLTP for this 5.5-liter version.

Digital Cockpit of the Seat Ibiza.

Customer conquest

In short, the Seat Ibiza continues to be the model that competes with the Skoda Fabia as the gateway for new customers to the Volkswagen group. It has an attractive design and numerous arguments to continue winning customers, even someone old like me, who does it out of nostalgia for having the feeling that we are facing the last Ibiza of combustion.

The driven variant, with label C DGT environmental standard, certifies emissions of 126 grams of CO2 per kilometer and, from now to the end of the year, it is exempt from paying the Registration Tax.

