SEAT Ibiza CUPRA 1.9 TDI: the real diesel GTI

During the past few days we talked to you about the CUPRA Formentor TDI, the first CUPRA diesel car. Equipped with an efficient 150 hp 2.0 TDI engine, it is the ideal alternative for those Formentor customers who are looking for the lowest consumption and are going to make many road trips across the country. It may be CUPRA’s first diesel car, but it is not the first diesel car to have the surname CUPRA. That honor goes to him SEAT Ibiza CUPRA TDI, the most powerful diesel sports utility ever created by the Volkswagen Group, one of the most beloved SEAT Ibiza.

To understand the SEAT Ibiza CUPRA TDI you have to put it in context. Born in 2005, at the height of the diesel fervor in the Volkswagen Group. It was born shortly after the SEAT León FR and SEAT Ibiza FR with TDI engines conquered half of Europe – especially those Spanish youth from pre-crisis, without financial concerns – with their balance between adjusted consumption and great benefits. It was the first time in history that diesel engines matched the performance of their gasoline counterparts, and they did it with a much lower fuel consumption.

Aesthetically, the CUPRA TDI was identical to a petrol CUPRA, with a specific body kit and wheels, as well as exclusive interior details.

Those bright 1.9 TDI pump-injector were the maximum representation of the golden age of diesel in the Volkswagen Group, and in those SEAT Ibiza and SEAT León high-performance, the absence of particle filters and complex anti-pollution systems still gave them a golden reputation – beyond some specific problems with flowmeters. In that context of economic bonanza, SEAT Sport wanted to have a true flagship with a diesel engine, a diesel to which they could proudly put the surname CUPRA.

The range of the third-generation SEAT Ibiza already had a brilliant petrol CUPRA, equipped with a 180 hp 1.8 20VT engine, the same engine that boosted up to 225 hp encouraged the SEAT León CUPRA R. For the diesel CUPRA, SEAT Sport chose the 150 hp 1.9 TDI engine that was already being fitted with excellent results in the León FR. To differentiate it from the León FR and other SEAT models that fitted this version of the engine – from the Toledo to the Alhambra – SEAT Sport equipped the CUPRA TDI with a specific intercooler and higher flow intake “plumbing”.

The 160 hp SEAT Ibiza CUPRA 1.9 TDI was only sold between 2004 and 2008.

In addition to some changes to the exhaust, they also introduced a slight electronic reprogramming in its control unit. The result was 160 hp, the highest power ever achieved in a production 1.9 TDI in its decades of history. These 160 hp at 3,750 rpm were accompanied by a huge maximum torque of 330 Nm at 1,900 rpm. The power delivery was violent and abrupt, despite being equipped with a variable geometry turbo, and those who tested it said that it barely decayed until it reached the ignition cut-off. Despite its diesel engine, it was a true CUPRA.

It was really fast: The 0 to 100 km / h did it in only 7.6 seconds and its top speed was 220 km / h. It was only 0.3 seconds and 9 km / h slower than the 180 hp CUPRA 20VT, but it had an approved consumption of 5.4 l / 100 km, no less than 2.5 l / 100 km lower than that of the CUPRA of gas. It was only 40 kilos heavier than gasoline, and with 1,215 kilos on the scale, it was a car with excellent performance and response. The ease of upgrade of 1.9 TDI engines and their robustness turned the CUPRA TDI into a “repros” addict.

It was only available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

At a time when there was no modern control or anti-pollution systems, it was common to see Ibiza CUPRA TDIs exceed 200 hp, wrapped in a black cloud when accelerating to full throttle. They were, decidedly, other times. The end of the 1.9 TDI large turbo engines was motivated by the arrival of the Euro 4 standard and its particulate filters, in addition to the development of the 2.0 TDI pump-injector engine family, whose premiere coincided with the end of the Ibiza CUPRA TDI. A curious car that the brand has not repeated.

The fourth generation of the SEAT Ibiza had a high-performance diesel, but it was a 2.0 TDI common-rail 143 hp that remained in the Ibiza FR. There was never again such a powerful diesel in a Volkswagen Group utility vehicle. Among the reasons, the collapse of the sector due to the economic crisis of 2008 and the exponential growth in power and performance of gasoline sports utility vehicles, which at the time already flirted with 200 hp. Today, the SEAT Ibiza CUPRA TDI they are still highly valued on the second-hand market.