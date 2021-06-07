Seat Ibiza: available the update of the Spanish urbanita

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The Seat Ibiza is, together with the Seat León, the fundamental pillars on which the history of the Martorell firm has been built. Nothing would be the same if the utility par excellence had never left its production lines. East urban girl with compact size and casual style has allowed young, and not so young, to hit the road to discover the beauties and adventures that our country offers. Accountability with such historical importance is mandatory for Seat, which continues to trust him despite less collaborative data than usual. To improve the sales data they have made a last update of the Seat Ibiza of 2017, focused on the technology and equipment section. In this article we will talk about its presentation, which was made together with the new Arona, today we can talk about prices and commercial range.

The new Seat León presented a significant evolution in the digital section of the interior, something that we also see reflected in this Ibiza 2021. Inside, the 8.25 or 9.2 inch floating displays, which incorporate the natural voice recognition system. This functionality is activated by saying “Hello, hello” and allows us to talk to the car as we would with our own co-driver, without having to use established commands. For those who prioritize connectivity, Seat offers as standard from the Style finish the Wireless Full Link service, both for Apple CarPlay as Android Auto.

As we advance when we tell you about the Arona and Ibiza update, the aesthetic changes in the latter are minimal. The model on which the changes have been made, which dates from 2017 and is built on the MQB A0 platform of the Volkswagen group, It measures 4.05 meters long by 1.44 meters high and 1.78 meters wide, with a wheelbase of 2.56 meters long.or. It is, of all the rivals in its segment, one of the most fun to drive. Its essence remains the most dynamic of the group, since the Volkswagen Polo is committed to refinement and comfort.