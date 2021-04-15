SEAT Ibiza 2021: the 4 keys to your facelift (+ video)

The SEAT Ibiza It is the Spanish utility par excellence. We are going for its fifth generation and more than six million units have already been manufactured in its almost 40 years of history. The current generation of the SEAT Ibiza was launched on the market in 2017, and since then it has hardly changed. Coinciding with the middle of its commercial life cycle, SEAT has launched the facelift of the Ibiza. In this article we are going to tell you how the SEAT Ibiza has changed and how, and we are also going to talk to you about what hasn’t changed … and if it should have changed.

Slight aesthetic evolution

At a glance, we might think that the SEAT Ibiza has barely changed. In its front there are no modifications, beyond the fact that from this facelift, all Ibiza will mount full-LED optics, regardless of the halogen headlights. In his profile we find three new models of wheels up to 18 inches – the aerodynamic rims on this FR are gorgeous – and two new blue body colors. At the rear, the only change is the typeface of the emblem of the model, which is now of the handwritten type, more “emotional”.

The SEAT logo is flatter and two-dimensional, as well as being more stylized.

Aesthetically the SEAT Ibiza hardly changes, but the reality is that it did not need it. Despite having been with us for four years, it is still one of the most beautiful and visually balanced utilities – more than the avant-garde and futuristic bet of cars like the Hyundai i20 or the Peugeot 208.

Inner revolution

The true revolution of the SEAT Ibiza is in its cabin. The dashboard changes substantially and does it for the better. First of all, it improves the perceived quality and the actual quality: the upper part of the dashboard and doors becomes soft plastic, compared to the all-hard plastic construction of the outgoing model. The infotainment system display grows to 9.2 inches and moves to a higher plane, with a floating type installation. It has better visibility and is also loaded with top-notch functionality.

The instrumentation remains digital as an option, with a 10.25 ”screen.

In essence it is the same infotainment system as a CUPRA Formentor or a SEAT León: it has Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to an assistant who interacts with us through a natural conversation, after saying the command “hello hello”. An app called SEAT Connect allows us to control the car remotely, finding out where it is parked or how much fuel is left, as well as being able to open or close it. The infotainment system has neat spellings, it is very fluid and presents a lot of information, but it has a certain learning curve.

The steering wheel of the SEAT Ibiza is also new, inherited from the SEAT León range, and in the Xcellence and FR versions it is lined in pleasant Nappa leather. The aerators have also been redesigned, and are outlined in LEDs that allow us to customize the appearance of the cabin. In short, the interior of the SEAT Ibiza gains the perceived quality of which it suffered and is on the crest of the wave at a technological level compared to its rivals. And it does so without dispensing with physical controls for the air conditioner and without resorting to piano black!

The same range of engines

At a technical level there are no changes in the SEAT Ibiza. The range of gasoline engines starts with a 1.0 MPI naturally aspirated 80 hp and is completed with two 1.0 TSI turbocharged, with outputs of 95 and 110 hp. The top of the range is still the well-known 1.5 TSI with 150 hp, ideal for those looking for more sporty sensations. The range lacks diesel – in the segment there is hardly any demand – and is completed with a 1.0 TGI of 90 HP, fueled by natural gas: it is the only mechanic in the range to have an ECO label from the DGT, the rest have only a label C.

SEAT has not equipped microhybridization in the conventional engine range.

Driving assistance improvements

Active safety improves with the new travel assistant, an adaptive cruise control capable of operating at speeds of up to 210 km / h, and that in combination with the involuntary lane departure warning and the reading of traffic signs, it makes life on board more pleasant. In addition, it is capable of driving for us in slow traffic: in traffic jams, it becomes practically an autonomous car. Finally, a high-beam assistant is released, which activates and deactivates the high beams for us.

Leader’s Wickers?

The facelift of the SEAT Ibiza places the Spanish utility vehicle on the crest of the wave when it comes to quality and interior design, in addition to technological equipment and driving assistance. The SEAT Ibiza 2021 has convinced us. However, we have to say that SEAT has lost the opportunity to equip semi-hybrid mechanics in its utility vehicle, something that direct rivals such as the Hyundai i20 or the Ford Fiesta already do. The SEAT Ibiza 2021 will begin to be manufactured imminently and will arrive at Spanish dealerships this summer.