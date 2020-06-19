The project accumulates 2.4 million euros that are destined to research against Covid-19

Seat has made a donation of 100,000 euros to the #YoMeCorono project to help research and development of an effective vaccine against Covid-19. The Spanish manufacturer has thus expressed its support for the research led by Dr. Bonaventura Clotet, president of the Fight Against AIDS Foundation.

The #YoMeCorono initiative has already raised more than 2.4 million euros to be used for scientific research against SARS-CoV-2. It is made up of medical teams and researchers from the Fight Against AIDS Foundation, the IrsiCaixa Research Institute and the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital.

Among the dozens of personalities who have already joined the project, athletes such as Lionel Messi and Carles Puyol, actors and filmmakers such as Álvaro Morte and Pedro Almodóvar or musicians such as Juan Manuel Serrat and David Bisbal, among many others, stand out. And now Seat, which has contributed a donation of 100,000 euros.

“Seat is a caring company committed to the health and well-being of society, which is why we are proud to contribute to the investigation of the Covid-19 vaccine through the #YoMeCorono campaign,” said Carsten Isensee, President of the company. “Since the beginning of this pandemic, Seat has wanted to put its grain of sand to help improve the situation during the health emergency.”

Dr. Bonaventura Clotet has remarked that “this contribution is a very important help to find an effective tool to combat Covid-19 more quickly. In this sense, I want to thank Seat for its constant commitment to society and to the well-being of people. All together we will make it possible. ”

Seat also contributed in the worst moment of the pandemic with the production of respirators for hospitals, which it assembled on the Seat León production line for later distribution to medical centers.

