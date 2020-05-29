The news that Nissan closes in Catalonia It has fallen like a jug of cold water on workers and unions, who had been putting pressure on the managers of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance for months to provoke a change in a decision that many sectoral sources had anticipated. The situation of the Covid-19 has served as an excuse for the Japanese to solve its operations in the region and the fear is transferred to other manufacturers such as Seat, the flagship of the automotive industry in Spain, on which the long shadow of the political difficulties that Catalonia is going through. Company sources deny Bolsamanía any plan in this regard, despite rumors pointing in another direction.

Employees of the Volkswagen Group subsidiary observe the decisions that have been made about the brand from the headquarters in Wolfsburg and have jeopardize the current level of employment. The Seat committee has expressed concern that these decisions are weakening the brand and factories and fear that the current level of employment is jeopardized.

One of the issues that has stirred spirits among workers recently is the making of the electric model. el-born, that the company is inclined to launch in 2021 under the Cupra brand. Previously, this new product line should be under the Seat umbrella and it had to be the first one hundred percent electric vehicle of the brand, which would make it enter the electromobility market. “Cupra must be the wild card or the complement to Seat, but not the other way around. The German consortium is taking advantage of COVID-19 to make decisions that may end up being a trap, a blow to the job. It seems that COVID covers everything ”, assured the president of the automobile company committee, Matías Carnero, in mid-May.

From the company they emphasize that currently all the possibilities for this project are analyzed and that the confirmation of new models will be announced in due course.

This matter, together with the weak vehicle demand, which causes delays in the German group’s plans to recover 100% of the activity – scheduled for June at the Martorell plant – bode difficult times for Catalan factories. The dealerships were reopened on May 11, coinciding with Phase 1 of the de-escalation, but the return to normal is more progressive than might be expected. The Martorell factory started on Monday, April 27 with a shift of activity in its three production lines and with plans to reopen in three phases, but on May 11 it was decided that only the platform that assembles the Seat León was reactivated. For now, the second shift of the Seat Ibiza, the Seat Arona and the Audi A1 do not have a return date and the third shift of the Leon can also be postponed, according to union sources.

The Martorell’s maximum output is 550 cars a day in late May, although internal sources clarify that the volume will continue to increase gradually over the next few weeks. However, it represents just over a quarter of the approximately 2,100 vehicles a day that were produced before the pandemic. This reality, together with the lack of a specific plan for the sector and the possible domino effect caused by the decision on Nissan, heralds repercussions on an industry that only in Catalonia accounts for 10% of GDP. From the leadership of Seat, however, they try to make it clear that no cuts in staff are expected due to this crisis.

As for the Nissan shutdown, “we don’t expect repercussions “, they indicate, since both companies manufacture different vehicles and only share some suppliers. Likewise, the company considers that “the announcement of the cessation of Nissan’s activity in Barcelona is not good news for the industrial fabric in Spain” and wants to convey “a message of solidarity” to both workers and suppliers who may be affected for the decision.

.