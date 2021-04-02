Seat breaks into the esports with the MAD Lions

Go for esports

The choice of Seat seems, therefore, the most successful. Relate to a world on the rise, highly youthful and with so much Media impact it will make them visible beyond the road. For the official presentation of this agreement, a specific announcement has been made for networks, emphasizing the value of both brands and the points in common for this relationship. The protagonists of the spot are players as well known as Flakked, Alexx, Knighter or Sacre, accompanied by the club’s influencers Revenant, Aroyitt, Lokys and RubySky.

The firm’s commitment is clear: “Seat has always responded to the needs of its consumers and has known how to be aligned with their tastes and consumer trends. Exploring the territory of esports is a challenge and, at the same time, something that we really want to do ”, said Cristian Calvo, Marketing Director of Seat Spain. Being in esports is being where young people and Calvo is clear about it: “When the time comes when these fans need a mobility partner, we want them to choose Seat.”