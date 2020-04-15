Half of those killed in passenger cars during Easter did not wear it

Mortality on the road has been significantly reduced in the Easter operation due to the collapse of movements, but even so, the DGT notes with concern that many drivers still do not wear a seat belt. In fact, half of those killed in passenger cars were not wearing it.

Four of the eight people who lost their lives on a tour were not wearing a belt. A percentage of 50% that is much higher than the annual statistics, which in 2019 stood at 20% for drivers of street cars and vans. Figures that will surely surprise more than one.

The DGT registered 2.1 million trips during the eleven days that the operation lasted Easter, which represents an unprecedented reduction of 86% compared to 14.9 million movements last year. Sadly, the accident rate has not been proportional: from 27 to 9 fatal accidents and from 27 to 13 victims.

The Survey on User Attitudes on the Road shows that 20% of Spanish drivers admit not having used this device in the last year. The percentage is 19% in the case of co-pilots and 30% in that of other passengers.

It should be noted that the use of seat belts reduces the chances of dying in an accident by 50%, while preventing the human body from being thrown against the vehicle in the event of a collision.

In a crash, the driver and passengers are struck three times: the impact of the vehicle, that of the body against the car and that of the internal organs against the chest wall and bone structure. The belt prevents the second, which can cause injury and even death.

The statistics of this last Easter loaded with arguments to the DGT to strike in their awareness campaigns about the safety belt.

