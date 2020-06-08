Seat shares a first preview of the new update

They announce a review of the engines, a more technological interior and aesthetic touches

The Seat Ateca 2020 is the SUV of the Spanish brand. On June 15 it will present a deep update that will encompass its range of engines, its comfort and safety, as well as the design of its body to adapt to the lines of the latest vehicles of the firm. Its price has not yet been confirmed, but at the moment it is marketed from 20,160 euros.

The Ateca 2020 is Martorell’s SUV. The current generation was presented in 2016, although since then it has received successive updates and improvements, expanding its range of engines to encompass benefits of between 115 and 190 horsepower in gasoline and Diesel. It has no electrified version, although that could change if the Ateca 2020 follows in the footsteps of the Seat León 2020 and introduces mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology.

At SoyMotor.com we have previously tested the Seat Ateca with its 190-horsepower 2.0 EcoTSI gasoline engine and the 2.0-horsepower Diesel 2.0 TDI CR engine.

SEAT ATECA 2020: EXTERIOR

Official photographs of the Seat Ateca 2020 update have not yet been disclosed, although the brand has released a first advance that hints at the lines of its rear train.

Seat explains that the Ateca “will incorporate the new design language of the brand and an updated interior”, so that the most sensible thing may be to go to recently presented models, such as the new Seat León, to get an idea of what we can expect.

Advancement of the Seat Ateca 2020

Seat Ateca current

SEAT ATECA 2020: INTERIOR

Images of the Seat Ateca 2020 update have not yet been disclosed, although the firm has emphasized that it will be much more connected than the previous one.

SEAT ATECA 2020: EQUIPMENT

Details on the equipment for the Seat Ateca 2020 update have not yet been disclosed, but the brand has anticipated that it will offer a fully connected user experience and that it will provide “another level of comfort and safety”.

SEAT ATECA 2020: MECHANICAL

The Seat Ateca 2020 that will be presented on June 15 will have a revised mechanical offer.

So far, the Ateca’s range of engines includes three gasoline and three diesel options.

In gasoline, the access motor is a 1.0 TSI of 115 horsepower and a maximum torque of 200 Newton meter. It reaches 183 kilometers / hour and has a combined consumption of 5.1 liters per 100 kilometers, with 117 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. It is associated with a six-speed manual transmission.

The intermediate option is a 1.5 TSI 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 250 Newton meter. It has a combined consumption of 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers and 121 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. It can be associated with a six-speed manual gearbox —198 km / h of top speed— or a seven-speed automatic —185 km / hour.

The most performance gasoline is a 2.0 TSI with 190 horsepower and a maximum torque of 320 Newton meters. It reaches 215 kilometers / hour, has a combined consumption of 6.9 liters and emits 156 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. It is associated with a seven-speed automatic transmission and has all-wheel drive.

In Diesel, the access engine is a 1.6 TDI CR with 115 horsepower and a maximum torque of 250 Newton meter. It reaches 184 kilometers / hour and has a combined consumption of 4.4 liters per 100 kilometers, with 115 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer and Start / Stop technology. It is associated with a six-speed manual transmission.

The intermediate option is a 2.0 TDI CR with 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 340 Newton meters. It reaches 200 km / hour. It can be associated with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed automatic. As a manual, it consumes 4.6 liters per 100 kilometers and emits 120 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. As an automatic, it consumes 4.5 liters and emits 119 grams.

The most performance diesel is a 2.0 TDI with 190 horsepower and a maximum torque of 400 Newton meter. Its top speed is 212 kilometers / hour. Its combined consumption is 5.3 liters and emits 140 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. It is associated with a seven-speed automatic transmission and has all-wheel drive.

SEAT ATECA 2020: PRICES

The price of the Seat Ateca 2020 has not yet been confirmed.

In June 2020, the previous version of the Ateca can be purchased from 20,160 euros with the Reference finish, from 22,920 euros with the Style, 27,310 euros with the Xcellence and 29,680 euros with the FR.

In gasoline, the access version costs 20,160 euros and delivers 115 horsepower. The most performance has 190 horses and stands at 37,018 euros.

In Diesel, the access version costs 23,100 euros and delivers 115 horsepower. The most powerful is at 190 horses and part of 39,800 euros.

