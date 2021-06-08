SEAT Arona offer analysis June 2021

With the facelift of the Arona in the middle of its commercial life, SEAT wants get rid of stock of prerestyling versions, which gives rise to interesting promotions such as the SEAT Arona access for € 13,800, an amount that improve the previous offers by € 900 and that places it as one of the most economical B-SUVs of the moment

The current Arona still sports a fairly current image

If we opt for this Arona abroad we will be taking a urban crossover with a highly contemporary image, except for details such as the circular fog lamps raised to the CUPRA Formentor, the prerestyling body hardly changes substantially. However, it is inside where we will find great differences, because the Arona 2021 has a completely redesigned cabin embracing the new canons of the brand with the floating screen for the multimedia system and with a little more quality.

However, the interior of the current Arona continues to offer a good experience, in addition to having a remarkable 400-liter boot and a more restrained space for its occupants given the 2,566 mm wheelbase that is far from the 2.6 meter environment of the new urban SUVs.

At a mechanical level, this access version uses the 1.0 TSI 95 hp and 175 Nm associated with a five-speed manual gearbox, a set enough to move its 1.2 tons per city and face trips in a calm way, offering a 0 to 100 km / h in 11.5 seconds and a mixed consumption of 11.4 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

By equipment, the Reference finish has a correct and decent endowment according to its price, which includes elements such as radio with a 6.5-inch touch screen with Bluetooth connection, multifunctional steering wheel, rear parking sensor, speed limiter, fatigue detector or 16-inch alloy wheels, although it is missing every time more extended Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

There is tough competition to face around € 13,000

The SEAT Arona Reference 1.0 TSI 95 CV costs € 13,800, a price that is valid until the end of the month and is conditional on a minimum financing of € 11,500 over 48 months and upon delivery of a used car with a minimum of three years old and six months of ownership.

The main rival of the SEAT Arona we have it in the Kia Stonic Concept 1.2 DPi from € 13,200, a better equipped option but that lags behind due to its 1.2 atmospheric 84 CV that does not manage to approximate the response of the TSI. Another alternative is the SsangYong Tívoli G12T Line from € 13,100, a broader proposal with 128 hp, which gives it the best performance, but with a less dynamic touch and greater consumption. Finally, the Fiat 500X Urban Firefly 1.0 120 CV Cult from € 13,385 is another great option that stands out for its design and that also provides superior performance to the Spanish model.