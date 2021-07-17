SEAT Arona offer analysis July 2021

SEAT has in its portfolio the Best-selling B-SUV on the market: the SEAT Arona. It is a small crossover that recently had a facelift that affects the interior design more than the exterior, with an appearance now noticeably more different from the Ibiza and one of the best dynamics in the category. Thus, it is currently possible to buy the new SEAT Arona for € 14,800 in its basic 95 hp version, which makes us wonder if it is a good offer or are there better alternatives.

As we said, the Arona debuts a small aesthetic update characterized on the outside by the circular fog lights in a higher position like the CUPRA Formentor, while maintaining those lines shared with the urban of the Martorell signature. However, the cabin features a new dashboard with a floating screen for the multimedia system and slightly more refined finishes than the prerestyling version.

What if it remains unchanged are the interior dimensions featuring a 2,566mm wheelbase and 400-liter boot, putting it in the middle of the table, behind the spacious Skoda Kamiq (2,651mm and 400l) and the equally wide SsangYong Tivoli (2,600mm). and 427 liters), although practically on par with a Kia Stonic (2,580 mm and 332 liters), a model that, like the Spanish, is committed to an even more asphalt approach than that of its rivals.

The Arona on offer has 95 hp and a correct equipment, but not particularly abundant

Focusing on the Arona on offer, it is associated with the Reference entry finish with a pretty decent equipment and in which elements such as the 16 “alloy wheels, the 8.25” multimedia system with Bluetooth connection or the speed regulator stand out. In this sense, it offers an endowment very similar to the Skoda Active finish and far superior to the SsangYong Line (about two thousand euros cheaper), although notably behind the Kia Concept.

As for the mechanical section, under the hood we find the 1.0 TSI in its version of 95 CV and 175 Nm of torque associated with a manual change of five relations. It is a mechanical gasoline with a turbochargersuitable for urban travel given its performance and with a contained consumption (5.4 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle). However, The 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV of the Kia Stonic is a better option in all respects: faster, with six speeds, micro hybrid technology, ECO label and lower consumption.

Together with the Kamiq and the Stonic, it is one of the best B-SUV for € 15,000

Regarding the fine print, the SEAT Arona 1.0 TSI 95 CV Reference costs € 14,800 until the end of the month, a price that is conditional on a minimum financing of € 14,500 for 48 months and the delivery of a used vehicle with more than three years of seniority and six months of permanence. In addition, includes maintenance during the first five years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first.

The main alternative is the Kia Stonic Concept 1.0 T-GDI 100 CV MHEV from € 15,488, with more equipment and more interesting mechanics, counting the Skoda Kamiq Active 1.0 TSI from € 14,600 with the plus of offering more space. Finally, the SsangYong Tívoli Line G12T from € 13,100 is the most economical option, with a large interior space and a powerful 128 HP mechanics at the cost of being the one with the most consumption and the least equipped.

