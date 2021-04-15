SEAT Arona 2021: all the official information (+ video)

The SEAT Arona is the crossover brother of the SEAT Ibiza, and is the best-selling urban SUV in Spain. Like the Ibiza, it just received a complete facelift, both at the design level, as well as at the level of technology or qualities. In this article we are going to analyze all the SEAT Arona 2021 changes and we will see if his rivals should be even more afraid of him. In addition, we have recorded a video analyzing the new SEAT Arona on the spot, so that you can see first hand our impressions of this urban crossover.

Exterior redesign and Xcellence version

If the SEAT Ibiza hardly changed on the outside, the SEAT Arona changes in a more noticeable way. The first change is the replacement of the Xcellence version with a more adventurous looking Xperience version, similar to what we can find in a SEAT Ateca. This version has silver plastic moldings on its sun visors, as well as wheels and specific tones for its bodywork. The Arona range receives three new tire models up to 18 inches, three new body tones and three new two-tone roof colors.

At the front, the grille grille has a new pattern and more rounded shapes. In addition to a more aggressive looking bumper, fog lights can be moved to a more central position, as it happens in the CUPRA Formentor – optionally, everything is said. The rear bumper is also new, as are its emblems and the emblem’s typography. In short, changes that make it gain differentiation and make it enter better through the eyes, something key in a segment where cars must be attractive in order to stand out.

A completely renewed interior for the SEAT Arona 2021

The biggest changes undergone by the SEAT Arona are in its cabin. First, it inherits the SEAT León’s leather-wrapped steering wheel, with a more modern and functional design. Second, the dashboard receives a complete redesign, in which the screen is moved to a floating-type upper position. This display is part of the new infotainment system, which It also has wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, and a voice assistant, which allows us to interact with the vehicle in a natural way: “I’m cold, find me a gas station, etc …”

The screen will be 8.25 ”in size in its most basic version.

The infotainment system has a neat visual appearance and is fluid, as well as having a lot of information available. Of course, we must get used to its operation. The SEAT Connect smartphone app It will allow us to remotely control the location of the car, or open and close it from our phone, since the car is always connected to the internet through an eSIM. The interior qualities are also improved considerably, with rubbery plastics on the top of the dashboard and doors – before, it was all hard plastic.

The vents have been redesigned and are contoured by LEDs, of which we can choose the color to create our own interior environment. On the dashboard there is also a new silver plastic center molding, very well integrated and without creaking or bad adjustments. In short, the interior of the SEAT Arona benefits greatly from this facelift.

SEAT Arona 2021 engine range

The SEAT Arona engine range did not changeto. It still does not have diesel versions, and has three gasoline engines: a turbocharged 1.0 TSI with three cylinders and powers of 95 hp or 110 hp, and a powerful 1.5 TSI with four cylinders and 150 hp, the highest performance option of the entire spectrum. In addition, we continue to have a 1.0 TGI 90 hp version, powered by compressed natural gas. This TGI version is the only one in the range that has the DGT ECO label, the rest of the mechanics only have the DGT C label.

The conventional mechanics of the SEAT Arona do not have any hybridization.

Driving assistance

The Active safety of the SEAT Arona 2021 It is enhanced with the addition of a signal recognition system, a vehicle in neutral warning system, an adaptive cruise control system designed to operate at speeds of up to 210 km / h and a high-beam assistant. The Travel Assist system combines adaptive cruise control, automatic stop and start in traffic jams and control of the vehicle at the level of centering in the lane, with the detection of speed limits and its adaptation to them.

Conclusions

The SEAT Arona now has more personality and we believe that the Xperience version, with an adventurous cut, adds a very attractive facet to the Arona, as well as necessary in a segment where cars are bought with the heart in hand. Its perceived quality, which was one of its weaknesses, has improved considerably, but it is still one step behind rivals such as the Renault Captur. Nothing to object in terms of technology: infotainment equipment is a considerable leap forward in connectivity and packaging.

As with the Ibiza, the main disadvantage that we see at the Arona 2021 is that still no microhybrid option in its best-selling mechanics, an opportunity that its rivals can take advantage of to overtake it in the sales rankings, and that will exclude it from entering some low-emission zones in the medium-term future.