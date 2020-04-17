SEAT presents a second ERTE without clarifying whether it will open on April 27

Volkswagen agrees a safety protocol with workers

SEAT will present a second Temporary Employment Regulation File, which would begin on April 27 and could affect up to 11,000 workers. Unlike the one presented in March, which was due to force majeure, this is because of organizational reasons. In parallel, Volkswagen Navarra has already confirmed its intention to resume its activity that same day.

Those responsible for SEAT Martorell They have held a meeting this Friday with the labor unions, but at the meeting they have not clarified whether the Spanish manufacturer will reopen its doors on April 27, as has been rumored in recent days.

What has transpired is that the brand will present a second ERTE alleging organizational reasons, since the return to production will be done progressively and it will take weeks to reach the production level prior to the crisis. This file could affect up to 11,000 workers.

To all this, the direction of Volkswagen Navarra and the unions have agreed to review the work shifts of the general calendar of the company to be able to resume the activity gradually starting next April 27. The parties have agreed on two alternate work shifts.

The first group, T1, will be made up of the employees who previously formed shift C and a part of shift A. The second shift, T2, will be made up of employees from shift B and the remaining part of shift A. The first week of work It will only be with a morning shift.

On April 29, the company will analyze how the first two days have been to introduce improvements and modifications to the planned security protocol. The objective is that the two work shifts coincide from May 5, operating in this way between 06:00 and 14:00 and 15:00 and 23:00. The break time would allow a safe relay, as well as the cleaning of the facilities.

Each worker will receive weekly masks and pairs of gloves to carry out their work. They will go to the factory with the mask and gloves on. Daily temperature controls will be carried out in the factory before entering the premises. Showers and dining room will be closed. There will be hydrogel and disinfectant stalls, and the cleaning of the factory will be reinforced.

