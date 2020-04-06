Seat has lifted vehicles in mind for many years

The first production was the Seat Ateca

Seat’s history with SUVs begins many years before the arrival of the Ateca, its first production model in this segment. There were several raised prototypes that the brand presented since the Marbella Playa Concept arrived in 1991, which nevertheless had a pick-up body. We review this and other interesting ones.

Talk about SUV today it is not strange. Rather it is the usual, since it is the fashion segment. Also for Seat, which since the arrival of the Ateca four years ago has made two other models debut, the Arona and the Tarraco. However, the history of the manufacturer with this type of vehicle is much more years old, even so many that at that time nobody could imagine the fashion that has ended up being established in the present.

It was the year 1991 when Seat presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show the Marbella Playa Concept. It was really a Marbella-based pick-up that had a 40 horsepower engine. Nine years later, on the occasion of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the brand’s technical center, the Seat Salsa Emotion. Its coupe styling and three-door bodywork anticipated a new design language. It had a 2.8-liter V6 engine with 250 horsepower, as well as three driving modes, one of them ‘off-road’.

In 2007 Seat presented the Tribe at Geneva Motor Show. Again with three doors, it already had a clear SUV inspiration. The curiosity lies in that its designer was Luc Donckerwolke, who among his works includes the first generations of the Skoda Fabia and the Octavia, he Lamborghini Diablo or the Benltey EXP 10 Speed ​​6 Concept. This prototype, which shared a platform with the Volkswagen Golf 5, was going to go into production, but the economic crisis ruined the project.

Four years later, in 2011, it was the turn of the Seat IBX, precursor of the Seat Ateca and also with the signature of Mr. Donckerwolke, in addition to being powered by a hybrid engine. The next step of the Ateca was given by the Seat 20V20 Concept, already on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and with a length of 4.66 meters, that is, 0.3 meters more than the Ateca.

In addition to these prototypes, Seat also showed other elevations during this period of time such as the Altea Freetrack or the Leon Cross Sport. In short, a work of many years with which the Spanish firm has been able to adapt in time to the tastes of buyers.

