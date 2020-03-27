The minivan increased its sales 6.3% in 2019

In Spain 1,700 units were sold last year

The Seat Alhambra is one of the classic models of the brand, in addition to one of the best commercial performance provides if you take into account the progress of the segment of which it is part. 23,700 units were sold in 2019, 1,700 of them in Spain.

The segment of the minivans is one of the most affected by fashion SUV since it exists. Buyers see the latter as the ideal option to act as family car, so manufacturers are taking more and more advantage of them. However, a minivan It was, is and will be unbeatable in terms of practicality. There is the Seat Alhambra, a classic of the brand that was born in the mid-90s and that has not required many changes since then to still be one of the benchmarks among its rivals.

In 2019, a total of 23,700 units of the Seat Alhambra, an increase of 6.3% compared to the 2018 figures despite the fact that fewer and fewer large minivans are sold worldwide. This success is also seen in the Spanish market, where 1,700 units were sold last year, more than in 2018 despite the fact that the segment fell by a considerable 17%.

Although this morning SoyMotor.com has published an article that ensured that the Seat Alhambra It was discontinued at the end of this month, the reality is not such as far as our market is concerned. That information, which came from Autocar, is valid only for British lands. Whoever writes these lines, solely responsible for the error, apologizes for it both to you, the readers, and to Seat.

In this way, and except that Seat communicate the opposite in the future, today there is no reason to point to a bleak horizon for the Alhambra, a classic that resists through thick and thin and which, according to the manufacturer’s configurator, is currently sold from 37,240 euros.

