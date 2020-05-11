The company was incorporated on May 9, 1950.

New models can be purchased from five euros a day

Seat has turned 70 years, reason that the manufacturer is going to celebrate, among other things, with the launch of Seat Contigo !, a sales and financing plan with very favorable conditions for the customer.

On May 9, 1950, Seat, a company that has marked the Spanish automobile industry like no other. In total 70 years have passed that have given several of the most sold and iconic models in our country, such as the Seat 600 or the Seat Ibiza. Also more recent others such as the Seat León, which has just released a new generation. And not only that, but in the world of competition it has also stood out, for example with the triple world rally obtained by the Ibiza Kit Car.

However, the true story of Seat begins on June 7, 1949, at which time the National Institute of Industry the creation of the company. Almost 12 months later, the Spanish Society of Tourism Automobiles with the aim of motorizing Spain in post-war times. Initially, Italian cars were manufactured in Fiat under license.

The production of Seat It began with the arrival of the 1400 in May 1953. It was a derivative of the Fiat 1400. However, it was in June 1957 when the Seat 600, surely the most iconic model the brand has ever launched. Its initial price was 65,000 pesetas, about 400 euros today.

Seat celebrates its 70th anniversary with the progressive reopening from today, May 11, of its official dealers. At the moment only those that are in areas where Phase 1 of the de-escalation has entered into force. However, both in them and in the rest, a campaign called ‘Contigo’ will be launched progressively. Taking care of yourself ‘that ensures the safety of its customers as a commercial action named Seat Contigo !, thanks to which a series of new and second-hand vehicles are put on sale with immediate availability under very advantageous financing and price conditions.

For example, Ibiza, Arona and Lion Third-generation can be purchased from five euros a day during this year without having to pay entry and with ‘Trust Seat’, which translates into five years of warranty and maintenance. The Ateca, Tarraco and Alhambra models opt for the same from nine euros a day. On the other hand, discounts of up to 3,000 euros are announced for vehicles in stock.

Regarding second-hand cars, a special campaign is launched with 1,000 euros discount and payment of 50% until December, TIN of 8.5% and a minimum credit of 8,000 euros. Warranty and maintenance extension is also included. There is also a second alternative campaign with 4,000 euros discount, TIN of 8.99% and a minimum credit of 18,000 euros. Like the previous one, it also includes a warranty and maintenance extension.

Finally, a series of special after-sales services such as the free check-up in the workshop with the possibility of requesting a vehicle pick-up and return service at the customer’s address for 20 euros, free ozone disinfection in any operation or maintenance of the vehicle for interventions that exceed 150 euros or the change of battery at home.

