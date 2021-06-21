Seasum Amazon Butt-Lifting Leggings on Sale for Prime Day

At the risk of sounding dramatic, what would we do without TikTok? Over the past few months, the hyper-popular app has distracted us with dance challenges, funny lip-dubs, and, of course, buying guides. Its savvy users have introduced us to game-changing purchases, affordable dupes, and clothing that’s about to go viral.

Now’s the part where I must tell you about some leggings that TikTok creators absolutely rave about that are currently on sale for Prime Day !! Amazon is no stranger to serving up stylish and affordable items that garner lots of attention (hi, Amazon Coat). But most recently, TikTok’s discerning shoppers decided Seasum’s leggings will give you the juiciest booty in town.

Seasum might not be a household name, but its leggings are all over our feeds — and for good reason. Made with a textured, compression-like material, these leggings hug your curves in all the right ways, according to TikTokers who’ve purchased, so you can really, er… flaunt what you got. Helps that they’ve got that ruching down the center of the booty, too, that keeps everything looking nice and perfectly round.

Of course, Seasum’s leggings have a lot more to offer than a 👀-worthy look. Not only are they super stretchy, making them perfect for squats and lunges, but they also dry relatively quickly. (That way, you won’t have to sit in your own sweat.) And if you want to order 15 pairs like @ Mommy.Ditto, they’re available in a bunch of cute colors so you’ll never be bored.

Oh, and did I mention these leggings typically go for $ 25, but now you can get them for $ 19.99 thanks to Prime Day? I’d buy multiple pairs of these if I were you!

