Seaspiracy: Paul McCartney recommends new Netflix documentary – Tomatazos

With safe step, Netflix it already manages to establish itself as a mature medium for good content. If at some point it was considered as the streaming service that saved series from other television stations and that did not cancel any risky project, now it stabilizes to offer titles of all kinds and that it is inevitable to constantly award or name. Among them is an increasingly interesting selection of documentaries, which are often endorsed by famous artists, whether in conception, production or promotion on social media.

This is not uncommon if we consider that many artists use their social networks to support causes in which they are already involved or in which they simply believe and like to share. Since documentaries are still thought of as niche projects, this type of alliance with popular names becomes a great benefit. Of course, and although it is not a surprise to anyone, one of the most common themes is that of industrial abuse and the impact that humanity has on nature and its resources. Global warming may continue to be the big topic, but the food industry is not far behind because it is up to all of us to be more responsible with the products that reach our homes for consumption.

Singer and activist Paul McCartney recently recommended the latest documentary from Netflix called Seaspiracy – 80%, led by Ali Tabrizi. For the followers of the former Beatle this is not news, the artist has been defending the animal cause for years and has donated millions to specialized associations. In addition, he constantly talks about his vegetarian routine and what he considers to be the zero need to slaughter animals to consume them; He even made an appearance in the episode of The Simpson where Lisa begins her path to vegetarianism.

Although the singer’s voice is not the only voice that has been raised to flatter this documentary, the truth is that it is the most famous. However, although the idea of ​​promoting Seaspiracy Whether it is convincing the public that it is not necessary to eat fish or other marine animals, the project is not free from attack. In recent years, titles have been released that seek to reveal the darkest details about animal consumption, but on more than one occasion the end result has come under attack for its inaccuracy and its extremist message.

Seaspiracy was born as a kind of sequel to the documentary called Cowspiracy, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, and which exposes how animal agriculture is the leading cause of environmental pollution due to the creation of greenhouse gases, the indiscriminate use of water and deforestation. This project was led by Kip andersen, who decided to serve as a producer for Seaspiracy. Fishing without a license, plastic waste in the ocean, the destruction of the marine ecosystem and the actions of commercial fishing companies are the main points made by the documentary.

Since its premiere, several organizations criticized Seaspiracy for misrepresenting them, altering the interviews for convenience, and inventing numbers and statistics about the fishing industry. According to The Guardian, Mark palmer, associate director of the International Marine Mammal Project (IMMP), explains that his comments were taken entirely out of context. During the interview, Palmer was asked if he could assure that tuna fishermen had never killed a dolphin, which puts the consumer’s health at risk, and he explained that it cannot be 100% assured, but that action is taken and regulations are created so that this is not common. The result on the tape is that it appears that the institution has no surveillance whatsoever and that the “Dolphin Safe Label” exists as a conspiracy to benefit the exploiting industry. Director of IMMP, David philips, commented:

The Dolphin Safe Program is responsible for the largest decline in dolphin kills by fishing boats in history. Dolphin killings have been reduced by 95%, thus preventing the indiscriminate slaughter of more than 100,000 dolphins a year.

Philips also ensures that this type of representation affects organizations that are really working to protect life at sea.

Ultimately, and despite their fame, documentaries are not entirely objective. The reality is that the director seeks to emphasize his point of view and will use all the resources to achieve a reaction in the public, as happens with fiction films. However, since most people believe in what they see without reason, you have to be extremely careful with certain documentaries that are just sold as absolute truth. The abuse in food production worldwide is an obvious fact, but you have to wonder if it is necessary to exaggerate numbers to scare the viewer so that they will never eat an animal again or if it would be best to discuss the issue while it is found and promoted a viable option for consumption.

