Season Two of Selena: The Series Coming to Netflix Today!

Another of Netflix’s most acclaimed productions is the series of the singer Selena, which today comes to the platform, so users count the hours to see the new chapters of the life of the “Queen of Tex-Mex“.

The fans of the phenomenon, Selena You will be able to enjoy all the chapters of the second season of this series which will be available this Tuesday, May 4 through the streaming service.

It was just a few days ago that the trailer for the new installment that will continue to capture the life of the “texan diva“and that has raised several expectations among the thousands of fans.

In the previews of the series, you can hear the voice of a host who questions Selena: “When you are gone, how would you like to be remembered?”

Undoubtedly, a phrase that leads to generate various emotions among all the admirers of the highest representative of “tex mex”, who in the midst of his great legacy would not have forgotten the moment and the conditions in which the destiny of the young star came to its end.

Like many of the memories that the interpreter of “Como la flor” left after her short and intense career, this is how the fatal moment in which the talented artist and businesswoman was killed at the hands of the president of her club of fans at age 23.

It should be reiterated that the series was originally scheduled for Friday, May 14, however, the followers would be surprised to have access from this Tuesday.

At what time can the episodes be seen?

The opening time depends a lot on the time zone of each country, the reference to take into account is midnight in the Pacific zone of the United States.

These are the different times in which the second season of Netflix will be available on the platform, at 12:00 am

Baja California

The Angels

San Diego

1:00 am (UTC-8)

Baja California Sur

Chihuahua

Nayarit

Sinaloa

Sonora

3:00 am (UTC-6)

The Savior

Costa Rica

4:00 am (UTC-5)

Peru

Colombia

chili

Panama

New York

Florida

5:00 am (UTC-4)

Argentina

Rio de Janeiro

Sao Paulo

Uruguay

Bolivia

Venezuela

What is coming in the second season?

In the second part of this installment, you will be able to see a new facet of the native of Lake, Jackson, Texas, where in addition to continuing to capture the challenges that she faced in her career as well as developing her talent in the world of fashion by venturing as a designer and opening her own store and her relationship with Los Dinos.

On the other hand, the plot will deepen the complicated decisions that Selena Quintanilla made behind the scenes, in the same way, the sensitive issue about Yolanda Saldívar, president of the fan club, who today is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison. United States, after he ended the life of one of the greatest exponents in Latin music.

These are the actors that make up the cast of the series

Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla

Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla Jr.

Seidy López as Marcela Quintanilla

Gabriel Chavarría as AB Quintanilla

Noemí González as Suzette Quintanilla

Julio Macías as Pete Astudillo

Jesse Posey as Chris Pérez

Hunter Reese Peña as Ricky Vela

Natasha Pérez as Yolanda Saldivar