Season Tracker, Spoilers, Cast News, Costumes

I hate to be the one to tell you this, but The Masked Singer season 5 is back. You might’ve assumed you’d be spared this year — Isn’t 2021 hard enough, you mutter to yourself in despair — but unfortunately, my love, FOX does not take no for an answer. I know what you’re thinking: Surely there aren’t any B-list celebrities left to cast? And surely we’ve run out of innocent fruits and vegetables to turn into costumes? To which I say: HA HA HA, YOU THOUGHT THE COSTUMES WERE DERANGED LAST SEASON? WELL, I HAVE ONE, ER, TWO WORDS FOR YOU, KID: GRANDPA. MONSTER.

As we’ve said before: It’s best to keep our friends close and our enemies closer — so here’s everything you need to know about our frenemy The Masked Singer season 5, including the celebrity reveals each week.

The Celebrity Reveals…

Week 1: The Snail

The Person Behind the Mask: Kermit the Frog!

Yes, the show is now casting ACTUAL MUPPETS as celebrities. I think I liked him better as the Snail, TBH.

Week 2: The Phoenix

The Person Behind the Mask: Caitlyn Jenner!

Officially forgive The Masked Singer for shoving Kermit the Frog inside a snail, because this reveal was everything!

Week 3: The Raccoon

The Person Behind the Mask: Danny Trejo

If you’ve ever wondered what a raccoon trying to strip off his pants looks like, watch this video!

Week 4: Grandpa Monster

The Person Behind the Mask: Logan Paul

Name one thing more disturbing than Logan Paul emerging from a bald, geriatric monster. I shall wait.

Week 5: The Bulldog

The Person Behind the Mask: Nick Cannon

Yup, Nick Cannon is back! The host took a break from filming after testing positive for COVID-19, and the judges couldn’t have been more shocked and excited to see him unmasked.

Week 6: The Orca

The Person Behind the Mask: Mark McGrath

Mark clearly had himself a WHALE OF A TIME on this show, and while I could have done without Robin Thicke screaming “check the blowhole,” I’m loving this for us. And by “us,” I mean me and everyone else under the spell of this show.

Week 7: The Crab and The Seashell

The * People * Behind the Mask: Bobby Brown and Tamera Mowry-Housley

That’s right, we had a double elimination! Like, we had to sit through two hours of this show to get here, but worth it.

Week 8: The Robopine

The Person Behind the Mask: Tyrese Gibson

To quote Nick Cannon: “I can’t believe we got Tyrese on our show.”

Week 9: The Russian Dolls

The People Behind the Mask: The Hanson Brothers

No words, just several enthusiastic MMMBOPS!

The Rest of the Characters

The Piglet

Chameleon

Black swan

By the way, a very fancy-schmancy press release from FOX informed me that this season’s contestants boast, and I quote, “a combined 26 Grammy nominations, 9 multiplatinum singles, 4 Academy Award nominations, 3 Super Bowl appearances, 6 gold medals, and 2 world records! ” So yeah … still waiting for the A-list talent to show up …?!

The Judges

Nick Cannon is still The Masked Singer’s host, BUT! You probably noticed his absence during the first couple episodes. He tested positive for COVID-19 right before production kicked off and had to miss the first half of the season. Luckily for all of us, Niecy Nash stepped in as guest host until Nick was able to return. The regular cast of characters, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy, remain the show’s judges.

The Judging

Surprise, surprise — they decided to change things up a bit this season with a brand-new “wild card” round. “For the first time ever, ‘wild card’ contestants will crash into the competition and upend the battle for the Golden Mask Trophy!” FOX wrote triumphantly in its press release. “Season 5 celebrity contestants will be split into two groups of five (A and B). But the game changes when all-new celebrities, masked from head to toe, jump into the ‘wild card’ rounds and perform for the chance to win it all! ” You got all that? Basically, more rounds of singing, more “celebs,” and more nightmare-inducing costumes. Plan your therapy appointments accordingly.

Stay tuned for updates, but for now, I’ll leave you with this admittedly cute GIF of the Banana in his ~ peelings ~, hehehe:

