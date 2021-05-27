Season Tracker, Spoilers, Cast News, Costumes

Please form a prayer circle for your own damn sanity, because The Masked Singer is coming back for Season 6 whether you want it to or not. Much like that cockroach that literally refuses to leave your apartment, this show just keeps chugging along like some sort of possessed Little Engine That Could, and frankly I’m here for it!

According to Deadline, Fox not only confirmed that The Masked Singer will be part of their 2021/2022 schedule, but also confirmed that the show will continue to air on Wednesday nights at 8:00 pm — with a new series called Alter Ego airing directly after it at 9:00 pm. As the network put it in a truly alarming all-caps press release: “ALL-NEW SINGING COMPETITION SERIES ‘ALTER EGO’ LAUNCHES THIS FALL, FOLLOWING THE # 1 SHOW ON TELEVISION, ‘THE MASKED SINGER.'” (Help)

Details are pretty sparse at this point, which is honestly a blessing given my mental state, but here’s everything we know about The Masked Singer season 6. (Note: We’ll also be updating this with the celebrity reveals each week as they happen. Sorry in advance.)

I’m Convinced Masked Singer Is Coming Back in September

While Fox hasn’t confirmed an exact date, Deadline reports that The Masked Singer will “continue to air in the fall.” My personal guess? The show will come back in September. But this is based purely on speculation / the amount of time I just spent researching the premiere dates of every other season.

You see, because The Masked Singer can’t just be chill and air once a year like every other show, it airs TWICE — once in the spring and once in the fall. And the fall premieres are historically in late September — season 2 aired on September 25, and season 4 aired on September 23. These premieres also both aired on Wednesdays, so I’m gonna go ahead and call it: The Masked Singer season 6 will air on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. *

* According to my brain, which is currently being possessed by:

Giphy

It’s Airing Back-to-Back with a Very Similar Show

As I mentioned, The Masked Singer is airing right before Fox’s new singing competition show “Alter Ego.” Check out the description per Deadline … does it sound familiar?

“Lost dreams and second chances [are] reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar Alter Ego to reinvent themselves and perform like never before. ”

So yeah, basically it’s The Masked Singer sans celebs and with avatars instead. Got it.

The Judges Will Almost Def Be the Same

As a reminder, Nick Cannon hosts The Masked Singer, while Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy are the judges. It’s pretty standard for celebrities to sign multi-season contracts for TV shows, so let’s go ahead and assume everyone’s staying on for season 6 due to their deal with the devil:

Giphy

Plus, FOX exec Rob Wade fully gushed over the judges in a press conference back in 2019, musing, “It’s difficult sitting on a new panel and a bunch of producers saying, ‘Go. Have chemistry. Enjoy yourself. ‘ But I think, as the shows have gone on, you’ve seen these guys really grow into a family, and I think the viewers are responding to that. ”

The Judging Could Switch Up

The Masked Singer loves throwing deranged curveballs our way, and during season 5, they switched up the format and introduced us to something sinister called “wild card” contestants. “For the first time ever, ‘wild card’ contestants will crash into the competition and upend the battle for the Golden Mask Trophy!” FOX wrote in a press release. “Season 5 celebrity contestants will be split into two groups of five (A and B). But the game changes when all-new celebrities, masked from head to toe, jump into the ‘wild card’ rounds and perform for the chance to win it all! ”

TBD if the show goes the same route for season 6 or if they come up with some other admittedly kinda fun gimmick no one asked for, but stay tuned! And again, this alarmingly detailed article about The Masked Singer season 6 * will * be updated frequently, because truly, what else do I have going on ?!

You love all the deets on The Masked Singer. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io