The Premier League season is about to resume but we can barely remember what happened from August until March.

Sounds like it’s time to refresh our memories.

Today, we continue with October.

The headlines

Ruthless Leicester make Premier League history

9⃣x⚽️ A record-breaking win for the Foxes in our last meeting with Southampton! pic.twitter.com/xVbq8LoKDR – Leicester City (@LCFC) January 11, 2020

Leicester City equalized the largest ever Premier League win and also recorded the highest ever away victory in English top-flight history when they smashed Southampton 9-0 in the rain.

Controversy at the top

Sadio put in a brilliant performance when we last faced @LCFC 🙌🔴 pic.twitter.com/VssfN18eyS – Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) December 26, 2019

The month began with an eagerly-anticipated return to Anfield for Brendan Rodgers, who looked to have ended Liverpool’s 100% start only for a controversial 95th minute penalty to hand the Reds a victory.

Misery in Manchester

Both Manchester clubs began October with defeats. A debuting Matty Longstaff’s goal (more on that later) gave Newcastle a big three points against United as Steve Bruce finally got that monkey off his back.

“Adama Traore puts the icing on the cake !!” 🍰🎬 pic.twitter.com/F4lpDm3WBh – Wolves (@Wolves) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, City were put to the sword at home by the devastating pace and finishing of Adama Traoré, who scored twice in a 2-0 win for Wolves.

Liverpool are mortal

Jürgen Klopp’s men missed the chance to equal Manchester City’s successive wins (they later would) record and dropped their first points of the season as a late Adam Lallana leveller rescued a point at Old Trafford.

Kane to impress

Harry Kane notched the fastest goal of the Premier League season so far when he fired Spurs into a 1-0 lead at Anfield after just 47 seconds. They went on to lose 2-1.

Implosion at the Emirates

“The reaction was wrong.” Unai Emery has his say on Granit Xhaka & # 039; s outburst after being substituted against Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/aYhk28cMgf – Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 28, 2019

A poisonous atmosphere during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace (having thrown away a two-goal lead) resulted in Granit Xhaka getting into an altercation with fans that saw him stripped of the captaincy.

Award winners

Goal of the month

Dreams. Eat. True. Matty Longstaff scoops @budfootball Goal of the Month for his #PL debut winner against Man Utd 👊 # PLAwards pic.twitter.com/08kRrAB9IS – Premier League (@premierleague) November 8, 2019

Player of the month

Your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for October is… @ vardy7 🥳 # PLAwards pic.twitter.com/FMO8MkGKMr – Premier League (@premierleague) November 8, 2019

Manager of the month

👏 Frank Lampard 👏 The @ChelseaFC boss wins @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for a perfect October #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/j0RHTtkPk0 – Premier League (@premierleague) November 8, 2019

Make sure you join us tomorrow when we’ll be taking you down a November memory lane!