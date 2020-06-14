The Premier League season is about to resume but we can barely remember what happened from August until March.

So we went back to January and boy, it was good.

The headlines

New arrivals make an impact

It was a relatively quiet January transfer window this time around, but those players that did join the league mid-season made headlines immediately.

Bruno Fernandes was easily the biggest new arrival in January and gave Manchester United fans hope after a dull start to the campaign by winning Man of the Match on his debut against Wolves.

It was a sign of things to come for the Portuguese midfielder, who in just a few short months has already become a figurehead for this young team

Steven Bergwijn made an equally seismic impression on his first game for Tottenham as well, joining late in the window and then netting a winner in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Record-breaker

January was a good month for Sergio Agüero.

The Argentine forward netting six goals in the month, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in Manchester City’s thumping 6-0 win at Villa Park.

But those goals were extra special.

His second against Villa took Agüero’s overall Premier League goalscoring tally to 176, and in the process overtook Thierry Henry as English football’s top scoring foreigner.

And that third strike against the relegation-threatened side was his 12th hat-trick in the division, again, a new record.

Ain’t no stopping us now

This was the month that Liverpool truly put a vice-like grip on to the Premier League trophy.

After an impressive Christmas many wondered whether Jürgen Klopp’s side would tail off in the New Year – especially after their exploits at the Club World Cup.

It couldn’t have been more different.

Liverpool won every single game in January, beating Sheffield United, Tottenham, Manchester United, Wolves and West Ham – scoring nine goals along the way.

The Reds started the month 13 points clear of Manchester City, they would end it leading by 22 points.

Award winners

Goal of the month

🤸‍♂️⚽️ Jahanbakhsh & # 039; s stunning acrobatic goal is the @budfootball Goal of the Month for January 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/D4fLDiQ54I – Premier League (@premierleague) February 7, 2020

Player of the month

Six goals ✅

Two record-breaking landmarks ✅ Ague @aguerosergiokun is the @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for January 🎉 # PLAwards pic.twitter.com/Wjtw2WMHhA – Premier League (@premierleague) February 7, 2020

Manager of the month

😍 BOSS 😍 Jürgen Klopp has been named as the @ premierleague & # 039; s Manager of the Month for January – setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/orzj152nMo – Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) February 7, 2020

Make sure you join us tomorrow when we’ll be running through February!