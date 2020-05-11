The Major League Baseball on Monday gave the team owners the go-ahead to transmit to the players’ union a proposal that could clear the way for activities to resume around July 4, without fans, and with the possibility that there is a designated hitter in the National League in 2020.

The preseason would begin in mid-June, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of not being identified because there has been no official announcement so far.

Each team would play 82 games in the regular season, against rivals in its division and in regional interleague games: teams from the east of one league against those from the east of the other and the same with those of the center and west.

There would be 14 teams in the postseason instead of 10, with four wildcards per league instead of two.

The teams would prefer to play in their own parks, but would agree to do so in their preseason complexes or in neutral sites if permits are not obtained from health and municipal authorities to do so in their stadiums. Toronto may have to play their home games in Dunedin, Florida.

The All-Star Game, scheduled for July 14 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, is likely to be suspended.

Teams will propose players to receive a percentage of their 2020 salary from an equal share of revenue that the big leagues receive during the regular season and postseason, something that will surely be the most weathered aspect of the proposal. .

The proposal assumes that at some point fans will be allowed to return to the parks, perhaps in limited numbers at first, which could then increase.

There will be rosters of about 30 players instead of 26.

The big leagues planned to make their presentation to the union on Tuesday.

The players agreed on March 26 to receive a percentage of their salary, which would depend on the number of games they play.

The deal depended on there being no restrictions on public presence and travel in the United States and Canada, and that Commissioner Rob Manfred, after consulting with the union and medical experts, determined that there is no danger in playing with the public. .

Players and teams pledged “to discuss in good faith the economic prospects of playing without the public or at appropriate neutral sites.” Manfred said that about 40% of big league revenue is generated at the box office, including dealerships, parking, advertising, luxury suits and other programs.

The designated hitter was incorporated into the American League in 1973, but National League owners are reluctant to accept him. Players want the BD because it gives more opportunities to players over 30 who earn a lot.

The issue is not a priority since almost all veteran players have a contract. One of the notable exceptions of Cuban Yasiel Puig

