Season 7 of Fortnite and the ‘fever’ provokes | Tec Review

Fornite season 7 arrives with changes, new weapons, a new map and new areas.

The geography of the island is no longer the same and this season you can find characters like Superman and even Rick and Morty.

Fortnite season 7 with much better resolution

Among the changes that players can find is the improved graphics, especially for those who do it from their PC.

Also, on the map there are several sites with alien ships that can abduct.

While Roblox is a platform where you can build your own mini-games, Fortnite is a battle royale type game in which weapons are used to eliminate other players to win.

Both platforms have seduced hundreds of millions of children and adolescents around the world using a meta-universe, a cyberspace parallel to reality where users, in the form of avatars, can interact, discuss or have fun.

This way of “interacting” is the new reality for new generations and Fortnite has found the key to success, dynamism, entertainment and gratuity.

The world of Fortnite

During the pandemic, five virtual concerts have been presented that have been followed by more than 12 million players.

American rapper Travis Scott appeared in avatar form in the video game.

The virtual experience of this game, which attracts 350 million gamers, mainly between 14 and 24 years old, was also transferred to the film festival called “Short Nite” or “Party Royale”, which is a great virtual party in the one that participates famous disyoqueis.

According to Nate Nanzer, a director of Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, these types of experiences are an alternative “especially in a time like today, where meeting physically is more complicated … We really conceive Fortnite as a platform for experiences social networks and not just as a game ”.

The popularity of platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite have attracted the attention of advertisers such as Nike or Disney, the reason is that these video games are not only a space to play, they are also platforms for virtual coexistence.

In order to Julien Pillot, Inseec researcher, specialist in digital technology and cultural industries, Facebook continues to be a leader when it comes to advertising contracts, as this social network has 2,800 million users and is aimed at all ages, all high socio-professional categories and low.

However, Charles-Louis Planade Paris, director of Equity Research, says he disagrees.

He considers that this type of video game “experiences an acceleration of its democratization phenomenon”, this accessibility could add more millions of people and some social networks would lose users, as what happened to MySpace, the flagship social network of the 2000s .

“Metauniverso”, the missing link

Charles-Louis Planade explains that the construction of “metauniverses” not alternative worlds is something unprecedented, this concept was already known in games like World of Warcraft released at the beginning of the millennium.

What is new in the video game industry is the way to monetize the audience.

On Roblox, which has 150 million monthly players, brands are offered to young audiences without using the classic commercial model, for example.

Fortnite and Roblox maintain the interest and attention of their players by constantly creating something new, such is the case with the new season of Fortnite. Remuneration and virtual interaction within the game are still very attractive. (With information from .)