Season 4 won’t arrive until 2022

The news has been given by Finn Wolfhard The fourth season has benefited from the delays Until 2022 we will not have the new episodes

Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ will have to wait to see season 4: the new chapters will not arrive until 2022.

This disappointing news was recently shared by the actor who plays Mike Wheeler in the series, Finn wolfhard, who revealed the news in a video call from Fanmio.

“Season 4? It should come out sometime next year, hopefully.”

With what’s happened in the past 13 months, Netflix’s nostalgic sci-fi return will always be greatly delayed; so we will have to wait for it to arrive in the early stages of next year.

For its part, Gaten matarazzo, charged with bringing Dustin Henderson to life, previously chimed in and talked about the evolution of the new season: “When it comes to the tone of the season, I think the tone has definitely matured, and I think they (creators Matt and Ross Duffer ) They do it on purpose because I think they want their series to mature with their children. As we age as people, we have to age as characters. They face this problem but embrace it and use it to their advantage. And they don’t freak out when we get taller or when our voices go down or something like that, “he continued.” They use it and they use it as ammunition for their writing. It’s amazing what they can do. “

The third season left many fronts open for fans: how things are going for Eleven and the Byers, now that he has gone out of Hawkins, and above all, what will have become of the character of David harbor, Jim Hopper, trapped somewhere in the Soviet Union. As previously stated, this fourth season could be better given the delays, given the extra time they have had to finish it off.

