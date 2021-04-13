Season 4 release date on Netflix

The fourth season of ‘Elite“It will premiere on Netflix on June 18. The fifth season is in full swing. The actors of”Elite‘who will leave the series after season 4.

Two years after the premiere of the series that has become a popular phenomenon, Netflix has announced that June 18 will be the date for the premiere of the fourth season of ‘Elite‘, the title that began by raising a murder in one of the most exclusive schools in the country and now promises to “turn everything upside down.”

A new course begins in Las Encinas and, with it, comes a new director embodied by Diego Martin (‘Velvet’). The character, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, is willing to redirect a school that seems to have gone out of control. With him will also come his family, including his three children who will be played by Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi Y Manu Rios, three teenagers too used to always having their way who will endanger the union and friendship of the older students.

“Again a clash of sides, now between the old world (the students and the usual rules) and the new (the new management and the new colleagues, among whom is also Pol Granch)”, explains the official synopsis. “A clash that will end up exploding and causing a tragedy, with a victim and a person responsible whose identity they must discover.”

Andres Velencoso (‘Velvet Collection’) is also joining the fourth season of ‘Elite‘, where we will also meet again with the most veteran students of Las Encinas such as Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Aron piper), Omar (Omar ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).

Eduardo Chapero Jackson Y Ginesta Guindal are the directors of this new installment, which has Jaime Vaca, David lorenzo, Almudena Ocana Y Esther morales as screenwriters. Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor Y Jaime Vaca they are the executive producers.

