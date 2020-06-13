After a few days of delay due to protests against racism in the United States, Activision and Infinity Ward have launched the season 4 of call of duty: modern warfare and call of duty: warzone. You can download it now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Of course, the fourth stage arrives loaded with news both in traditional multiplayer and battle royale. We review them all below.

First of all we will talk about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Your multiplayer welcomes the scrapyard map, one of the most emblematic of Modern Warfare 2. However, the study promises that in the coming weeks it will add other scenarios, including Cheshire park. For its part, Gunfight mode also receives a new map: Trench. Throughout the season you will be able to enjoy new modalities such as Team Defender, One in the Chamber and All or Nothing.

Regarding the elements that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will share, we find the protagonist operator of season 4, the Captain price. Later the doors will open to Gaz and Rose. The arsenal will be expanded with the addition of Fennec (SMG) and CR-56 AMAX (AR). Then you can equip yourself with the Rytec AMR (Sniper) and Kali Sticks.

What is new in Warzone? The battle royale will have a variant: Juggernaut Royale. It consists of a mode in which three packages will leave the juggernaut suit in Verdansk. Players who manage to obtain them will have higher health a mini pistol and even a special background song will be activated. It should be noted that, despite the weight of the outfit, users will be able to climb on vehicles or stairs. Likewise, if you fall from a high surface you will not only receive minimal damage, you will also harm opponents who are close to the impact zone.

Warzone will also have a realistic mode where the HUD will only show essentials. In addition, damage to the head is significantly increased. Remember that the fourth season comes accompanied by a new season pass, which will offer you to unlock all kinds of cosmetic items such as weapon and operator skins, watches, key chains and CP points. In the following trailer, you can see many of the items available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season Pass: